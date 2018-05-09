Maxine Waters Schools Pro-Trump GOP Congressman On House Floor

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters shut down one of her Republican colleagues who suggested he knew more about discrimination than she did.

Yesterday, on the House floor, RM @RepMaxineWaters had #notonesecond for Republican efforts to undermine anti-discrimination policies. Watch ? pic.twitter.com/n36Gh2Msbg — Financial Svcs Dems (@FSCDems) May 9, 2018

"No, I will not yield, no I will not yield," declared Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-California) to a Republican colleague who tried, and failed, to silence her.

During the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, members of Congress discussed whether to repeal the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection’s 2013 auto lending guidance, which is a former President Barack Obama-era legislation that addresses discrimination in auto lending.

Republicans ultimately rolled back the guidance, but the Democrats — specifically Waters — didn’t go down without a fight.

During the debate, Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania), who is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, went after Waters for opposing the reversal.

He said: “We're trying to make America great every day and every way and the best way to do that is to stop talking about discrimination and start talking about the nation. We're coming together as a people in spite of what you say."

Waters clapped back, retorting, “I want you to know that I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be. And this business about making America great again, it is your president that's dividing this country and don't talk to me about the fact that we don't understand... No, I will not yield, no I will not yield. Don't tell me we don't understand, that's the attitude given toward women time and time again."

Chair Tom McClintock (R-California), intervened, asking Waters to stop talking and reminding her to direct her comments to the chair rather than to Kelly.

However, McClintock didn't interrupt Kelly when he was addressing Waters, and she was not here for the double standard.

"You did not interrupt [Kelly] when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination. I resent that, and I resent the talk about making America great again. He’s down here making a speech [about] this dishonorable president of the United States of America… and no I don’t yield (to Kelly), not one second to you. Not one second. Not one second to you."

It seems that in addition to Waters’ past “reclaiming my time” comment, she has inadvertently coined a new catchphrase as a result of her repeated refusal to “yield,” which refers to a congressional procedure in which a representative yields the floor when they complete their remarks.

Apparently, while Waters was speaking, Kelly or another congress member was asking Waters to yield, a request which she fiercely declined, asserting, “I reserve the balance of my time!”

And with that, let us applaud the congressional clapback queen in all of her resilient glory, refusing to be silenced or disrespected by her Trump-loving colleagues.

