Maxine Waters Gives Trump Some Advice — Just Quit Already

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) gave some unsolicited advice to Donald Trump this week: just quit already.

Waters, who was attending the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday evening, was asked by a reporter her opinion on the current president and what advice she would give to him.

“Please resign. So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there,” Waters said. “Just get out.”

Waters was among those honored by Time Magazine this year as one of the 100 most influential individuals in the world, particularly for her famous “reclaiming my time” comments she made on the House floor.

Waters has been highly critical of Trump in the past. Earlier this year, she suggested that Trump’s speeches, including his State of the Union address, come with “parental advisory” warnings due to the president’s unpredictable and disgusting remarks from the past.

Trump for his part has also made dismissive comments toward the representative. In March, he suggested that Waters was a “low IQ individual” due to her many outspoken statements on him.

But as it turns out, Waters isn’t alone in whether the president deserves to be impeached or not. Many polls (besides outliers cited by the president) demonstrate that the American people have a very low opinion of Trump, and a recent poll specifically asking whether he deserves to be impeached found that 42 percent of Americans would “definitely support” a candidate that would vote for the president’s removal.

That same poll demonstrates most voters wouldn’t back a politician basing their candidacy solely on whether they’ll vote for impeachment or not. Still, it’s a topic that’s definitely on the minds of millions of Americans.

Waters’ comments suggesting the president should resign would indeed resolve the issue of impeachment entirely. There’s certainly a case to be made, and if Trump took her advice, it could be the most popular decision of his entire presidency.