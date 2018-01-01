'Maybe We Need A Northern Wall:' Fox News Host Slams US-Canada Feud

Smith further said Trump’s latest attitude towards Trudeau isn’t a new thing and he has “been kicking allies in the teeth his whole presidency.”

Fox News’ Shepard Smith mocked President Donald Trump’s feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tudeau and the war of the words that followed and said the “U.S. might need a northern wall.”

“The United States and Canada are in a fight, obviously. President Trump is accusing the country's prime minister of making false statements, and the president's trade adviser saying there's 'a special place in hell' for the leader of Canada, our biggest trading partner in all of the world, our best friend from way back in World War II and every time in between. Canada. Maybe we need a northern wall,” he said.

Later during the show, Smith further said Trump’s latest attitude towards Trudeau isn’t a new thing and he has “been kicking allies in the teeth his whole presidency.”

He then reminded his viewers about Trump’s disastrous phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull where he, at first, raged about the refugee settlement agreement brokered by the Obama administration and then went ahead and abruptly ended what was expected to be an hour-long call halfway in.

Smith also recounted the incident when Trump denied German chancellor Angela Merkel a handshake during a meeting in the Oval Office.

The U.S.-Canada spat escalated when at a news conference, Trudeau said Canada would take retaliatory measures next month in response to Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

“It would be with regret but it would be with absolute clarity and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones that the Americans have unjustly applied to us,” said Trudeau.

Subsequently, Trump said he had instructed his representatives not to endorse a joint communique put out by the Group of Seven leaders after what he called Trudeau’s “false statements” at a news conference.

Since then, several Trump aides have publicly criticized Trudeau.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, lashed out at Trudeau as “amateurish” and “sophomoric.”

Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared on “Fox News Sunday” where he accused the Canadian prime minister of stabbing Trump in the back and said there is a “special place in hell for Trudeau.”

