McDonalds Gives Pregnant Woman Cleaning Fluid Instead of Latte

A McDonald’s in Canada accidentally served a pregnant woman cleaning solution after an employee hooked up the cleaning line to the milk supply line.

A pregnant woman in Alberta was beginning her morning with a latte from McDonald’s when she realized something with the drink was amiss. Sarah Douglas stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru and ordered a latte to go. After she sipped the coffee, she noticed a foul taste and odor.

"I immediately had to put my hazard lights on and pull over and spit it out,” said Douglas, who is seven months pregnant. "I opened up the lid of the coffee and out pours this pungent smell of chemical. It wasn't a latte at all."

Douglas said that the drink appeared to be brown and watery.

Douglas went inside the McDonald’s to notify the staff who then realized that a cleaning line had been connected to the milk line. The cleaner included citric acid, phosphoric acid, 2-butoxyethanol, and methyl-trimethyl-3. Luckily, Douglas did not swallow the liquid. The McDonald’s employees and the franchise owner, Dan Brown, apologized to Douglass for the mishap.

“What happened is that the machine was being cleaned as it is every morning. Unfortunately, the milk supply line was connected to the cleaning solution while this guest's drink was made," Brown said.

Douglas called poison control, and a health inspector visited the franchise but found no further investigation necessary.

Douglas was unharmed and said that she hopes the incident can be an educational tool.

Brown said that the store has reviewed its cleaning procedures with all employees and has also added a sign near the machine as a reminder to avoid further mishaps.

The fact that Douglas was able to help the McDonald's franchise fix the issue before a more serious outcome occurred is a good start.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kim Kyung-Hoon