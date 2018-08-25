© REUTERS/Chris Wattie

FLOTUS Hails Parks Service, Ignores Husband’s Efforts To Undermine It

by
Aliza Ali
First lady Melania Trump celebrated the National Park Service’s birthday despite her husband’s relentless efforts to undermine the federal agency.

 

 

Over the weekend, first lady Melania Trump held an event to celebrate the 102nd birthday of the National Park Service (NPS) at the White House.

In the event, which was attended by representatives of the United State’s spectacular public lands, the FLOTUS thanked the federal agency for its “commitment to this country.”

However, on the other hand, President Donald Trump didn’t appear to reciprocate the commitment or acknowledge the efforts of the agency in safeguarding the heritage of the American people for years.

In fact, the commander-in-chief has clashed with the NPS right from the start of his presidency and continued to do so ever since.

For instance, after his inauguration, the POTUS was adamant that millions of people attended the ceremony and lambasted the media for lying about his inauguration crowd numbers.

In a desperate attempt to support his claims, Trump personally called the head of the NPS and asked for photographic evidence that would somehow show the attendance was historically large – or at least bigger than the crowd that attended former President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

But, unfortunately for the former business mogul, the agency failed to inflate the crowd to the president’s view of reality and subsequently became a target of the POTUS’s wrath.

Moreover, Trump also conflicted with the agency on policy matters when his administration worked to open up public lands to mining and fossil fuel extraction.

Towards the end of the last year, the commander-in-chief gutted the size of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah by some 1.1 million acres – the largest-ever reduction of a national monument in the country’s history. It was also announced the Grand Staircase-Escalante, another national monument in Utah, would be considerably reduced in size.

It was later revealed the motive behind making such monumental changes was to open public lands to private logging, drilling and mining operations.

Earlier this year, the majority of the agency’s advisory board members resigned out of frustration over claims that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke refused to meet with them.

The Washington Post obtained the emails revealing the board members “worried Zinke was sidelining them as he reviewed the work of more than 200 outside committees to make sure they reflected the Trump team’s priorities.”

The president’s dismal record on public lands just goes to imply how FLOTUS’ tribute to the agency rings hollow.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were quick to point out the irony.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, this isn’t the first time the FLOTUS and POTUS don’t appear to be on the same page.

Melania has repeatedly vowed to use her platform in the White House to condemn cyberbullying. However, her pledges seem nothing but blatant hypocrisy considering she's married to perhaps the most powerful bully in the world.

