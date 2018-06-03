Where Is Melania? Twitter Spins Wild Theories About 'Missing' FLOTUS

The last time Melania made a public appearance was during the greeting of released Americans from North Korea, nearly a month ago.

The “search” for the first lady of the United States continues as it was announced Melania Trump will not be accompanying President Donald Trump to the G7 meeting in Quebec or the planned North Korea summit in Singapore.

The FLOTUS has not attended a public event in nearly a month.

Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, however, told CNN the first lady would be attending a White House honoring Gold Star military families. But there is a catch: the event will be barred to the press.

Melania made the trip to the G7 meeting last year where she joined other spouses of the other G7 leaders. The meeting would include premiers from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

Grisham told ABC News the first lady was doing “really well” and is “involved in several internal meetings with staff.”

“We’ve been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the congressional picnic and Fourth of July,” Grisham said.

She was admitted into Walter Reed Medical Center for what was called a benign kidney condition on May 14. Speculation fueled when she didn’t leave the hospital till five days later. Rumors started swirling regarding tensions in the Trump marriage.

However, Twitter users went into over-drive after the first lady assured she was fine, but the message had a particularly distinct way of writing which seemed eerily similar to that of her husband.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

With the hashtag #WhereIsMelania trending, Twitter users have since, with even more fervor, dedicated their time to find answers to the mysterious absence of the FLOTUS, with wild theories making rounds on social media.

Did anyone actually SEE Melania enter the hospital, see her in the hospital, exit the hospital, or re-enter the White House when she “came home”? Are there any photos of her in any of those transitions? #WhereIsMelania — Not So Fast, Missy (@MissySkies) May 31, 2018

Wait a minute pic.twitter.com/V7S93anMFB — Felipe Sobreiro (@therealsobreiro) May 31, 2018

"I hardly even spoke to #Melania she played a very small part in our marriage & we never colluded" #WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/CDzkRtr6lR — D.R. Badtouch (@CoulsonJason) May 31, 2018

The question ISN'T whether Melania trump, missing for 24 days, will be seen in the public eye...



It's whether her EYES will be seen in public. EVERYBODY is thinking that she's hiding abuse from trump.



Sadly, it's not unthinkable.#WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/UcEhFITL9w — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2018

New thought: Melania is divorcing him and she’s being paid millions to keep quiet about it until after Don shakes Kim’s hand. OR, she’s still tied to the pipe. #whereisMelania — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 1, 2018

🛑BREAKING🛑



Melania Trump will not join Trump at the upcoming G7 summit in Quebec, nor for the summit btwn the US and North Korea in Singapore. Today is the 24th day that she has not been seen publicly.🤨#WhereIsMelaniahttps://t.co/3T0952SeXs — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 3, 2018

Signs are going up around the country. Do we need to get Interpol involved? #WhereIsMelania pic.twitter.com/COIkYoqUCu — Alexandra Whitney (@iskandrah) June 3, 2018

#WhereIsMelania



"My home planet needs me, I must go!" pic.twitter.com/wAnCc2E1us — The Invisible Man (@invisibleman_17) June 2, 2018

However, some Twitter users were actually concerned regarding the minimal information of Melania’s whereabouts.

It’s now been 24 days since Melania Trump was last seen in public. This is NOT normal. What the hell is going on??#WhereIsMelania — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) June 3, 2018

To be clear, I'm concerned and not joking about this. She's married to a serial abuser and sexual assaulter who is under some intense pressure. The tweet is not convincing, and the USAToday article rings hollow. Just want to know she's ok.#WhereIsMelania #WhereIsMelaniaTrump — Lisa Gloria (@LGAdamsWriter) May 31, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts