Where Is Melania? Twitter Spins Wild Theories About 'Missing' FLOTUS

Rutaba Lodhi
The last time Melania made a public appearance was during the greeting of released Americans from North Korea, nearly a month ago.

The “search” for the first lady of the United States continues as it was announced Melania Trump will not be accompanying President Donald Trump to the G7 meeting in Quebec or the planned North Korea summit in Singapore.

The FLOTUS has not attended a public event in nearly a month.

Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, however, told CNN the first lady would be attending a White House honoring Gold Star military families. But there is a catch: the event will be barred to the press.

Melania made the trip to the G7 meeting last year where she joined other spouses of the other G7 leaders. The meeting would include premiers from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

Grisham told ABC News the first lady was doing “really well” and is “involved in several internal meetings with staff.”

“We’ve been going over initiatives and other long-term planning for events such as the congressional picnic and Fourth of July,” Grisham said.

The last time Melania made a public appearance was during the greeting of released Americans from North Korea.

She was admitted into Walter Reed Medical Center for what was called a benign kidney condition on May 14. Speculation fueled when she didn’t leave the hospital till five days later. Rumors started swirling regarding tensions in the Trump marriage.

However, Twitter users went into over-drive after the first lady assured she was fine, but the message had a particularly distinct way of writing which seemed eerily similar to that of her husband.

 

 

 

With the hashtag #WhereIsMelania trending, Twitter users have since, with even more fervor, dedicated their time to find answers to the mysterious absence of the FLOTUS, with wild theories making rounds on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

However, some Twitter users were actually concerned regarding the minimal information of Melania’s whereabouts.

 

 

 

