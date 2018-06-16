Melania’s Rebuke Of Trump’s Cruel Immigration Policy Rings Hollow

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.”

NEW: Statement from @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 to me regarding what’s happening to kids at our borders: pic.twitter.com/fpsfHJSOTa — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 17, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump usually keeps away from the limelight; however, the cruel separation of innocent children from their parents at the United States border even prompted her, to subtly rebuke the decision made by the Trump administration.

Trump made her first comments regarding the new “zero-tolerance policy” orchestrated by the Trump administration in order to curb undocumented immigration. The policy has resulted in thousands of children being torn away from their parents as they try to find shelter in the U.S., fleeing usually life-threatening circumstances.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” the statement, issued through the first lady’s spokeswoman to CNN’s Kate Bennett, said. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

However, despite seemingly opposing President Donald Trump’s cruel policy over immigration, many critics believe the comments made by the FLOTUS do not really negate any claims made by the Trump administration and seem to be aligned with the inaccurate blame that Democrats are to be blamed for the harsh policies taken up by the administration, including separating children from their families.

A similar, but not so subtle, stance was taken by top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway who said no one at the White House likes the zero-tolerance policy, yet, she maintained the president could not reverse it.

When asked repeatedly why the current administration does not revert the policy in favor of a better solution, Conway swiftly blamed Democrats for not providing enough funding to build more detention centers.

She also denied the children were being separated from their families as “political leverage.”

WATCH: Kellyanne: ‘No’ White House not using migrant children for political leverage #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/tHox54LEDg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 17, 2018

The statements made by The FLOTUS as well as Conway offer their acceptance of cruelty but fail to deliver any promises of betterment, with the latter openly playing the blame-game despite the fact that the separation started after Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the policy announcement in an effort to speed up the process of prosecution for undocumented immigrants.

"If you don't like that, then don't smuggle your children over the border," Sessions heartlessly said of the new policy.

The draconian measures by the Trump administration have resulted in 1,995 children being separated from 1,940 adults at the U.S.-Mexico border between April 19 and May 31.

The U.S. president, however, has continued to blame Democrats for the separation, urging them to “change their laws” that cause the separation of families at the border. But there is no law that demands the separation, only this administration’s policy does. Critics also note previous administrations have been much lenient with undocumented immigrants than the current.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria