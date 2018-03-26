Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Really, Really Unhappy In Her Life’

A family insider reportedly said she is “very, very unhappy in her life” and “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly “very, very unhappy in her life.”

The reports of a tumbling marriage emerge amid allegations that President Donald Trump has had affairs with various women while he was married to Melania.

Ever since Trump took up presidency, his tenure has been marred with controversy after controversy. For example, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has an on-going investigation on Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential elections and White House officials keep tumbling down like dominos.

However, the most explosive allegations come from a number of women who claim the president had an affair with them while he was already married to the first lady of the United States.

On March 22, a former playboy model, Karen McDougal gave an interview in which she provided details of a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006 when Barron Trump was only three months old.

Perhaps, the most famous of all accusers, Stormy Daniels, also gave her version of an affair with the president—also in 2006— and how she was paid $130,000 as hush money by Trump’s lawyer just days before the 2016 elections. Daniels also alleged she was threatened with physical harm if she dared speak up against Trump.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” Daniels, 39, claimed. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

Reports suggest the constant scrutiny over her family life and Trump’s alleged cheating has finally taken a toll on Melania.

Us Weekly reported Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said since the McDougal and Daniels interview the first lady is “focused on being a mom.”

Grisham also sent out a tweet asking the media to keep Barron out of the alleged sexual stories about his father.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

A private source revealed despite keeping up appearances, Melania is having a tough time dealing with all the attention on “her relationship with her husband.” A family insider reportedly said she is “very, very unhappy in her life” and “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

Although Melania has never publicly addressed her husband’s alleged affairs, she has shown her disdain through physical cues over the past year. She opted for a solo motorcade over a brief helicopter ride with her husband, the next day after the McDougal interview. She pulled the same move on February 16 when McDougal’s first alleged the affair. She did the same after Daniels’ allegations and has refused to hold her husband’s hand in public at times.

Despite Melania’s body language, Grisham has denied she made any statements to Us Weekly other than the tweet she posted on her Twitter.

And I stand by what I said, which was actually on the record. https://t.co/6lap6pqY5k — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 28, 2018

