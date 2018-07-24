City Official Kneels During Pledge Of Allegiance To Protest Trump

“I don’t kneel because I hate my country, I kneel because I love my country. I don’t kneel to disrespect veterans or the flag, I kneel to respect what they fought so hard for.”

HADDAM, Conn. — Selectwoman Melissa Schlag’s decision to take a knee to protest the president during the Pledge of Allegiance didn't go over too well.



Wait! That shower curtain she is wearing looks familiar!



She says she does it because she hates @realDonaldTrump TDS! pic.twitter.com/CTebq5lrsb — Michael Sheridan (@MJASheridan) July 25, 2018

A selectwoman in Haddam, Connecticut, decided to take a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance in protest during a public meeting.

Melissa Schlag protested President Donald Trump’s leadership and said she took a knee because she was irked by his recent performance at Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and kneeled during the pledge at a town Board of Selectmen meeting.

A video of the meeting went viral on social media.

It showed Schlag kneeling as the other three people stand with their hands on their hearts during the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I felt nervous when I did it but I also felt powerful. If I don’t speak up, those who can’t won’t be heard. “I thought, ‘no better time’ to protest what’s going on in our country than that evening at a Board of Selectmen meeting,” she said.

The selectwoman added, “I don’t kneel because I hate my country, I kneel because I love my country. I don’t kneel to disrespect veterans or the flag, I kneel to respect what they fought so hard for. Without that, we have nothing and they fought for nothing and we’ve lost everything.”

The 43-year-old Democrat also said that her decision to kneel was not at all related to veterans it was just her way of protesting the president’s actions.

The protest was reportedly not taken well among the people of the town as the current selectman, Republican Lizz Milardo, said he has been receiving complaint emails from concerned citizens.

“It is unfortunate that Melissa has decided to use a Haddam Board of Selectmen meeting as her only forum for her own personal interests. The flag does not represent a president or issue you take exception to, it represents our nation and freedom that others have defended for the rest of us,” he said.

However, the negative feedback didn’t deter Schlag, she justified her position in a Facebook post and said we will continue to kneel until Trump is the president.

The selectwoman also said the backlash over the protest is proof that the country is not on the same page and shows where the problem lies.

“The vitriol that has been displayed on Facebook over the past two days, and on my Selectman page across Facebook, is proof that this country is so divided, but screaming at people from behind a keyboard does not get us anywhere,” she told NBC Connecticut.

Read More Two Attendees Take Knee During National Anthem At Trump’s WH Event

Spotlight, Banner: Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS via Getty Images