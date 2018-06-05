Two Attendees Take Knee During National Anthem At Trump’s WH Event

"Stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem!" yelled a man at the president while kneeling during the national anthem at Trump’s White House.

A man takes a knee during Trump’s celebration. pic.twitter.com/zghJSk2YOu — Carina Bergfeldt (@carinabergfeldt) June 5, 2018

The White House hosted an impromptu “Celebration of America” event in lieu of the canceled visit from the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles – and it failed rather spectacularly.

Where on one hand the internet roasted President Donald Trump for hosting a patriotism party and not being able to remember the lyrics to “God Bless America” – a song that honors the country, a television reporter also posted a video of the event in which a white man was kneeling as the United States Marine Band played“The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The unidentified man, who took the knee, was recorded by a journalist from Sweden’s national public television broadcaster, who later tried to get some comments from him but the man didn’t entertain the press and left after the anthem ended.

Shortly after, a CNN reporter posted a picture of another attendee who knelt during the anthem and also yelled at Trump, which prompted the crowd nearby to boo at him.

"Stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem. Let's hear it for the Eagles!" shouted the man, who was standing about 15 yards from the president.

The man who was booed after shouting @ POTUS also took a knee during the anthem but appears to also sing the anthem while kneeling, based on pic by Olivier Douliery/ TNS. (He was behind me & I didn't turn around until I heard him shouting) pic.twitter.com/qwuqpEXrOE — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

The internet wasted no time in pointing out how the president disinvited the Eagles because he apparently wanted to avoid the embarrassment of hosting a smaller delegation of players, but his replacement event turned out to be an even bigger embarrassment.

Isn't it ironic that the President canceled the Eagles' visit to avoid embarrassment, but the "replacement' event was a BIGGER embarrassment?



- Didn't know words to "God Bless America"



- Man in crowd took a knee



- Had fake Eagles fans attend, who didn't know quarterback's name — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 6, 2018

We KNEEL EVER TIME YOU SPEAK. To the TWO MEN THAT KNEELED AT THE white racist house......... My Black History SALUTES you. I'm a MARINE and I wouldn't be caught DEAD on white house corrupted soil for anyone. Thank you REAL MEN KNEEL TO A RACIST AGENDA and CROOKED President. — FAYNALOVE (@CinthiaCooper5) June 6, 2018

This is great! This is America!

One fan on hand at Trump’s celebration for America took a knee during “God Bless America”, to show the President that Freedom of Speech still exists!



Win for America! Loss for Trump! pic.twitter.com/gpeI6vDB49 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 5, 2018

After the anthem, Trump spoke to the crowd for nearly three minutes, in which he talked about the importance of standing for the national anthem and didn’t mention the Eagles or NFL once.

The POTUS’ ignorance really is astounding, as he went through the whole trouble of orchestrating an entire spectacle just to show how patriotic he was and ended up making a fool of himself when he struggled to remember the words to “God Bless America.”

People on Twitter highlighted who the real patriot is: NFL players who kneel to protest the racial injustice in the country or a president who keeps proving he is nothing but a hypocrite.

Yeah it matters that Trump doesn’t know the words to God Bless America. It matters because he’s a hypocrite. It matters because he’s a racist. It matters because he’s a traitor who schemed with an enemy to steal an election. It matters because he betrayed America. It matters. — Bryce Tache???? (@brycetache) June 5, 2018

The real patriots are the NFL players who kneel to protest racial injustice and the fake patriot is the illegitimate president who conspired with Russia and doesn’t know the words to “God Bless America.” — Ryan Knight ?? (@ProudResister) June 5, 2018

Maybe Colin Kaepernick can visit the White House to teach Donald Trump all 28 words to “God Bless America”. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2018

Moreover, the Super Bowl champions didn’t really need some fake patriot to celebrate their victories when they had other lawmakers welcoming them to the Capitol Hill when the president rescinded an invitation to the White House.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria