Clinton Doesn't Believe He Owes Lewinsky An Apology, Twitter Disagrees

by
Alice Salles
Former President Bill Clinton was not pleased with the line of questioning regarding his affair. Online, users were not happy with how he handled himself.

 

 

Presidents have a long history of getting away with bad behavior. And while we witness President Donald Trump being a living example of that, another one of America’s former commanders-in-chief is finally being publicly pressed for taking advantage of young women while in power.

During an NBC interview with Craig Melvin, President Bill Clinton had a hard time maintaining his composure after being pressed about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

 

 

When asked if Clinton now felt differently about the incident in light of the #MeToo movement, the former president appeared to try to distance himself from responsibility, shifting the attention instead to how many women he employed as an elected official and to how much money he lost as a result of the backlash.

“No, I felt terrible then and I came to grips with it,” he answered, adding that he was already “litigated 20 years ago.”

Justifying the fact he left the scandal in good shape because the country “sided with” him, Clinton was asked if he owed an apology to Lewinsky.

He answered:

"No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

 

 

Earlier this year, Lewinsky wrote about her experience in a heartfelt essay for Vanity Fair. She mentioned how the #MeToo movement helped her look at her experience through a different angle.

"Now, at 44, I'm beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," she explained. "I'm beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot."

While Clinton wasn’t asked about this particular view and whether he ultimately agreed with her, users on social media were highly critical of the president. Even those who openly support and even like the former leader.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others were not happy that Clinton was being pressed. And some even victim-blaming Lewinsky.

 

 

 

 

Clinton has long been under the spotlight over accusations of sexual misconduct. While he has denied all accounts, he did admit having an affair with Lewinsky after initially denying it had happened.

Now that the #MeToo movement has helped countless victims of abuse step into the light to finally obtain justice, powerful men like Clinton himself are finding that their old ways are no longer tolerated. And it’s precisely because the current president has been accused of misconduct that holding people like Clinton accountable is so important.

As we see the public ready to concede that Clinton is also guilty of using his power to abuse women, we also hope that the same happens to Trump. And that, he too, is held accountable for his actions.

