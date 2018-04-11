GOP Education Board Member Rejects The Term 'Mexican-American Studies'

The course will, instead, be called, "Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent" — thanks to Beaumont Republican board member David Bradley.

For nearly four years, activists in Austin, Texas, had been calling for a Mexican-American studies elective for high school students.

Finally, this April, the Republican-led Texas’ board of education approved the said course.

However, they refused to refer to it as Mexican-American studies.

In a preliminary vote, the State Board of Education has been decided it will, instead, call the elective class, “Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent,” according to the Texas Tribune.

The new name is odd, considering the previous one was pretty straightforward and self-explanatory.

So, who felt the need to change it?

Enter Beaumont Republican board member David Bradley.

Apparently, Bradley was not in favor of the label, “Mexican-American.”

Why?

Here's how he explained it: “I don’t subscribe to hyphenated Americanism. … I find hyphenated Americanism to be divisive.”

Now, almost everybody familiar with the English language knows that a hyphen's main purpose is to "join" or "combine" words.

The purpose of hyphenating words such as African-American, Asian-American, Indian-American, Mexican-American etc., unite ethnicities and races with Americanism, unlike what Bradley believes.

However, it wasn't the only controversial thing that Bradley stated in light of the new course.

The Houston Chronicle reports Bradley also said: "We’re all Americans. I don’t go around saying I’m an Irish American or an East Texas Moonshining American or anything else. It’s a melting pot and most of the board agreed with that."

He didn't stop there.

"They got what they wanted," the Republican board member added. "They got 99 percent of what they wanted. They just can’t figure out how to say thank you."

Yes, the statement is offensive. But coming from Bradley, isn't really surprising. Here's why:

In October 2015, a Texas mother was outraged when she noticed her son's textbook called slaves "workers." She took to social media and pointed out the inaccuracy to the textbook publisher, McGraw-Hill, whose CEO, David Levin, later agreed to publish books that would accurately describe slavery.

While long overdue, Levin's assurance was a step in the right direction.

But for one Republican education board member, Levin went "overboard."

You guessed that right. Bradley suggested people were getting a little too sensitive about racism.

“I applaud the publisher for trying to make a fix and something should be done, but I don’t advocate replacing all the textbooks in the world," he said. "It’s not fatal. Unfortunately, in our culture, everybody is too easily offended … Something else I’ve learned is people are only offended if they choose to be offended.”

[FYI: A person who complains about people getting too sensitive about the brutal history of slavery and racism is the textbook definition of a racist.]

