You Won't Believe How Little Assassins Were Paid To Kill Mexican Mayor

One day after being sworn into office, the mayor of Temixco was shot to death in her own home.

New details have emerged about the assassination that occurred in Temixco, Mexico just last week.

Reports indicate that at approximately 7 a.m., intruders entered the home of 33-year-old Gisela Mota. The allegedly tied her up and beat her before shooting her in the head.

Officers who responded to the call found themselves in a car chase with the suspected murders. This eventually led to a gunfight that left two of the suspects dead. They were able to detain three of the other suspects: including a minor, a 32-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man.

After being questioned, one of the suspects admitted that they were paid $29,000 to kill Mota, adding that she was just one of a dozen more they were supposed to kill.

It is believed that the suspects were part of a criminal group known as Los Rojos, a drug gang thought to be responsible for multiple kidnappings and murders across Mexico.

Graco Ramírez, the governor of Morelos, described Mota’s killing as “a message and a clear threat for the mayors who recently took office to not accept the police coordination scheme that we have supported and that is being built at a national level.”

