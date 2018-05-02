Jeff Sessions Dined At A Mexican Restaurant Before Immigration Rant

Later, the owner of the Houston-area Mexican restaurant was criticized on social media for posing alongside Jeff Sessions.

It's ironic how top Trump officials, who are majorly involved in the immigration policies that have led to the ongoing separation of families at, have an appetite for Mexican cuisine.

After Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and President Donald Trump's senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller, Jeff Sessions was also spotted at a Houston-area Mexican restaurant.

However, unlike his two colleagues, he didn't face any hecklers at El Tiempo Cantina.

In fact, the owner of the eatery, Roland Laurenzo, posed alongside Sessions for a photo, which was posted on Facebook with a caption that read it was an "honor" to serve the U.S. attorney-general, who is currently heading a draconian crackdown on immigrant families across the country.

The post, predictably, drew intense backlash, including one-star Yelp reviews.

@ElTiempoCantina It is mind blowing that you would actually serve Mexican food to a bigot that is hell bent & determined to ruin the lives of Mexican people. Houstonians won’t support ANY business that supports Jeff Sessions and his #BabyJails. Was it worth it? #BoycottElTiempo pic.twitter.com/eS987ot7gT — Kay Webber (@kandice_webber) August 11, 2018

As a result, the restaurant deleted the photo with the following message from Laurenzo:

“El Tiempo does not in anyway support the practice of separating children from parents or any other practices of the government relative to immigration. The posting of a photograph of the Attorney General at one of our restaurants does not represent us supporting his positions,” he wrote.

The owner added the photo was posted “without us even thinking about the political situations.”

It is also important to mention Sessions reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to stringent immigration policies by citing the same offensive stereotypes about, what he refers to as, "illegal immigration."

"This should be obvious: if we want to reduce violent crime we should reduce illegal immigrant crime," Sessions said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "If you're not prepared to lock up dangerous criminals to protect the public, you're not fulfilling your responsibility."

Despite the fact there are multiple studies that establish undocumented immigration does not increase violent crime.

The hostile immigration policies have led to the separation of dozens of children from their parents lately. In fact, some migrant children are being forced to choose between remaining separated from their families or go back to their families in countries where they could face fatal circumstances.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo