Mexico Officials Leave Bodies To Rot After Morgues Run Out Of Space

Mexico’s long-running violent drug war has plagued the country for over a decade now — and what’s worse is the conditions keep deteriorating with every passing year.

In fact, the bloodshed has been so severe that local morgues are no longer able to accommodate hundreds of dead bodies that were left out in the open by the authorities to rot — and served a grim reminder of the blatant human rights violation.

Just recently, locals in the western state of Jalisco expressed their disdain with the law enforcement bodies after they reportedly abandoned a trailer full of decomposing corpses on the outskirts of Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara.

“This affects our kids, it smells horrible and the longer it stays it’s going to stink even worse,” a resident, Patricia Jiménez, told Reuters after the police were alerted about the presence of the trailer.

It soon emerged the trailer was indeed parked by the officials following yet another bloody wave of violence that overwhelmed the local morgues in the state.

The Jalisco state attorney general’s office said the trailer was properly refrigerated and never “abandoned.” It also went on to dispute the press reports that the trailer held 157 corpses.

However, the state’s General Secretary Roberto López said another morgue was under construction and until that’s done, the corpses will apparently be left out to rot for a month and a half.

“When it is built, these bodies will be transferred,” he said.

However, it isn’t the first time the bloodletting in the Central American country overcrowded the morgues, so much that they were no longer left with any space.

Just last year, morgues in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero shut their doors after the workers complained the building had neither the space nor the personnel to carry out autopsies due to the surge in the number of dead bodies that were arriving. The staff also complained about the stench of hundreds of decomposing bodies, which was becoming very difficult to endure.

“Lots of nausea. Lots of nausea,” state employee Laura Reyna Benjamín said of the smell. “It makes you not want to eat because the stench really sticks with you.”

At least 28,161 people have gone missing in Mexico since 2006 when the country began its war on drugs, according to the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights. The organization’s report also suggested that the government does not even have a national search system for the disappeared.

The country’s homicide rate hit the record high in 2017, when nearly 30,000 murders were reported. What’s even more disturbing is the recorded number of homicides in July 2018 was regarded as the most murderous month since 1997.

The drug cartels, in the recent months, have also increasingly targeted politicians in an apparent bid to take control of government structure and expand their criminal agendas. In fact, the ongoing electoral season was called the "bloodiest president race in recent history."

