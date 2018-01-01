Cop Punches, Whips Teen Daughter With Belt For Disrespecting Teacher

The CCTV footage of the office shows two women who were also in the office but sat silent as a 14-year-old girl was physically abused in front of them.

A video that has recently been making rounds on the internet shows a father punching his daughter, pulling her hair, and beating her with his belt for her misbehavior at school.

The man, who is an officer at the Miami Police Department, was called in to Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy office after his daughter reportedly disrespected a teacher at school. After hearing the teacher’s account, the father pulled out his belt and started to whip his daughter. The CCTV footage of the office shows two women who were also in the office but sat infuriatingly silent as a 14-year-old girl was physically abused in front of them.

The school in question has defended itself, claiming that one of the women seen in the footage is pregnant and was unsure if the violent man also carried a gun. She was also too scared to intervene and pry apart the two. However, no comment has been made on the other woman who also remained unmoved by the violence.

According to the Miami Herald, the teenage girl did not sustain “any visible injuries and/or bruises.”

In an official statement, the school said that the school reported the incident to the Department of Children and Families who contacted the law enforcement. The school also vowed to review its protocol following the incident.

The 44-year-old man has been recognized as Raymond Rosario. He was charged with child abuse on March 19 and surrendered himself on April 2. Since his arrest, he has been suspended without pay. He may have to sign a plea deal and if he is not given a criminal conviction, he could easily return to the force.

