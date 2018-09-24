Michael Avenatti Says Third Kavanaugh Accuser Will Soon Go Public

The recent claim by lawyer Michael Avenatti has left many thinking what exactly does he have on Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was not an ideal candidate for the seat considering his views on Roe v. Wade – a landmark decision on the issue of the constitutionality of laws that criminalized or restricted access to abortions.

And now, sexual assault allegations against the SCOTUS nominee are making things even worse for him.

So far, Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by two women. However, Lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed a third woman is set to come forward to accuse the Supreme Court nominee and said she will only reveal her identity when “we have adequate security measures in place.”

“It will relate to how [Kavanaugh and friend Mark Judge] behaved at countless house parties,” the lawyer told reporters.

Avenatti called the third accuser “100 percent” credible and said she has multiple witnesses to corroborate her story. However, he didn’t detail when or where the alleged assault took place.

The bombshell allegations by the accusers unfolded ahead of Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation.

At first, the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward. Currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, she told of her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post.

She said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Ford and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Understandably, the incident shook her and she said she had to get psychological treatment. During her treatment, she described the horrific incident as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

Ford added she knew what she was getting into before she came out as a victim but said it was her civic duty to do so because Kavanaugh looked all but confirmed for a seat in the Supreme Court.

After Ford came forward, the SCOTUS nominee denied any wrongdoing on his part.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement last week when news of the letter first surfaced. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The second woman to accuse Kavanaugh was Deborah Ramirez.

She told the New Yorker she was invited by a friend on the women’s soccer team to a dorm party at Yale’s old Campus during the academic year 1983-1984.

The group decided to play a drinking game together and Ramirez said she was chosen repeatedly to drink and quickly became intoxicated. She recalled that at one time a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction and then another student exposed himself to her.

Ramirez now claims it was Kavanaugh, who “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

This time, in his defense, Kavanaugh said, “We're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity and my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I'm not going anywhere,” Kavanaugh continued. “I know I'm telling the truth. I know my lifelong record, and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process.”

He also repeated the line “I have always treated women with dignity and respect” several times.

However, the recent turn of events after Avenatti’s revelation leaves many thinking what exactly does he have on Kavanaugh?

Things became confusing when the lawyer came forward with his claim that he will be representing a third “credible” woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Just when Avenatti revealed that, Ramirez came forward with her allegation.

However, the lawyer instantly took to Twitter and clarified that Ramirez was not the woman he was talking about and demanded an opportunity to present her for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Avenatti then posted a series of emails of him and the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee Mike Davis. In the email exchange, the lawyer claimed he had “significant evidence” against Kavanaugh.

He also added the evidence showed Kavanaugh and Judge were involved in a scheme of gang raping women in the 1980s.

The lawyer also suggested a series of questions to the Senate committee.

The questions included whether Kavanaugh targeted women for sex or rape at house parties and if he tried to stop any incidents if he saw men lined outside a room and a woman was inside.

He also suggested the committee should ask him about his old yearbook that contains some eerie references involving him, like he “survived the FFFFFFFourth of July.” The lawyer said he believed the reference stands for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F**k them, Forget them.”

The email exchange with Davis also proved that Avenatti is moving him for making Judge testify under oath about the mounting sexual assault allegations against the SCOTUS nominee.

Despite the glaring developments and claims, identity of the third “credible” accuser remains a mystery. The lawyer took to Twitter and proved his claim of credibility by posting portions of the accuser’s CV that said she has worked within the State Dept, U.S. Mint, & DOJ. He also warned the GOP of questioning her credibility.

However, it still remains unclear where the committee stands when it comes to the suggestions and claims by Avenatti.

Thumbnail, Banner: Reuters, Chris Wattie - Andrew Cullen