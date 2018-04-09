Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Contradicts POTUS' Depiction Of FBI Raid

After the president accused the FBI of "breaking into" his attorney's home, Michael Cohen told reporters that agents were "courteous and respectful."

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney broke his silence after his home and office were raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). And what he had to say may have angered his client.

Michael Cohen, the lawyer who reportedly paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels so she would not disclose any information regarding her alleged affair with Trump, said that the FBI agents "were extremely professional, courteous and respectful." But before these claims, the president had painted a very different picture.

On Monday, the president said that he had heard that the FBI “broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys.” Adding that the situation was “disgraceful” and a “witch hunt.” The comments were made during a meeting about the situation in Syria.

But the raids were lawful, a fact that Cohen was glad to make clear during a phone interview with CNN.

"I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion," Cohen explained.

While he did say he was worried, he added that what made him upset the most was how this was impacting his family.

"I would be lying to you if I told that I am not. Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No."

Despite claiming the agents were respectful, Cohen added that the entire ordeal was "upsetting to say the least.”

Still, he told CNN, he remains loyal to the president. Now, he wonders if he would have done things differently, considering how this episode of his life is personally affecting his loved ones.

Cohen adds that he remains confident that everything he did was “perfectly legal,” CNN reports.

Legal or not, it’s clear that the FBI believes it has reason to investigate. As such, they might have reason to believe that, perhaps, what Cohen did on behalf of the president wasn’t as legally sound as he may claim.

Regardless, his loyal attorney’s comments must have been quite a blow to the president, as he refused to go along with Trump’s description of the raid.

We wonder: Will Cohen be fired next?