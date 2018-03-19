Michael Cohen Reportedly Killed Story About Trump Jr.’s Alleged Affair

Trump’s personal lawyer reportedly got Us Weekly to pull a story about Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is once again making headlines for reportedly killing another story about an alleged affair – this time involving another member of the Trump family.

Cohen, who is currently battling accusations of negotiating a $1.6 million payment on behalf of GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy to a Playboy Playmate who claimed she was pregnant with the Republican fundraiser’s child, is now making headlines for reportedly getting a publication to pull a story about Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair with a contestant on season 5 of his father’s reality TV show, the “Celebrity Apprentice.”

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the lawyer made Us Weekly kill a 2013 story about the president’s eldest son having a relationship with contestant Aubrey O’Day, a former singer in the girl band Danity Kane.

Their alleged affair took place between 2011 and 2012, when the younger Trump was serving as an adviser on the show, according to the Page Six, which first reported on the secret tryst last month. It is important to note Trump Jr. allegedly cheated on his wife of six years, Vanessa, when she was pregnant with their third child.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” explained a source. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her. … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

The Wall Street Journal did not clarify how exactly Cohen got rid of the story. However, it appears Us Weekly is owned by American Media Inc., which is the same company that owns The National Enquirer aka the publication that reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars to buy exclusive rights to anti-Trump stories they never intended to publish.

For instance, the company reportedly paid $150,000 to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and bought all rights to her story about an alleged Trump affair, yet never published anything about it. Similarly, it was recently revealed the publication also paid a hefty amount to an ex-doorman who was privy to rumor of a relationship between Trump and another woman who lived at Trump World Tower. That relationship had allegedly resulted in a child fathered by Trump with the unnamed woman in question.

While Trump is facing over a dozen sexual misconduct allegations dating back decades and Trump Jr. is already in the process of splitting with his wife, it is important to point that Cohen is also having a particularly hard time.

Firstly, he came under fire for reportedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money right before 2016 presidential election to keep her from exposing her alleged affair with the commander-in-chief. He then tried to take the blame by claiming he made the payment out of his own pocket and Trump wasn’t aware of it, but the revelation about the non-disclosure agreement pretty much invalidated his account.

Then, the FBI raided his house and offices, reportedly confiscating his computers and phones – sending his boss into a (Twitter) meltdown. The Washington Post later reported Cohen had a penchant for recording his conversations, which he would then save digitally. While it wasn’t confirmed if the lawyer recorded any of this conversations with Trump or if there was anything on those tapes that could incriminate the commander-in-chief, it was pretty clear that things aren’t looking good for Cohen.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Leah Millis