Turns Out, Cohen Lied About His Work On Moscow Trump Tower Deal

Michael Cohen had earlier said he gave up on the project in January 2016 after determining it “was not feasible for a variety of business reasons.”

Well, it looks like President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen may not have been entirely forthcoming about the duration he worked on a deal for Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia.

As reported by the Yahoo News, the commander-in-chief’s longtime fixer had earlier told the Congress he started working on the Trump-branded luxury project in September 2015 but gave up on it in January 2016 after determining the “proposal was not feasible for a variety of business reasons and should not be pursued further.”

However, investigators have now obtained emails that reportedly show Cohen continued working on the project until May 2016 – not too long before Trump became the Republican presidential nominee.

Cohen claimed he had worked with Russian-born developer named Felix Sater who has worked on a multitude of projects for the Trump Organization – including hotels in Florida and New York. He even had an office in the real estate company’s Manhattan headquarters and a business card connecting him to it.

It is also important to mention that Sater became a federal informant after being convicted on stock fraud charges in a scheme reportedly coordinated by Russian organized crime figures back in 1998.

“I was trying to build the tallest tower in Europe. For me, it was a business transaction,” Sater told the Yahoo News. “I have fully cooperated with every investigation and every committee. I have provided absolutely everything voluntarily, and not under subpoena, that was asked of me and will continue to willingly cooperate. All my communications show I was tenaciously trying to get a super-tall tower built and nothing else.”

He also claimed to have turned over his correspondence to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating if Trump’s election campaign colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of 2016 presidential poll.

Cohen is already under investigation for violating election laws by paying $130,000 in hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quite about her alleged affair with the president and receiving hefty amount of money from big corporations – including one linked to a Russian oligarch – in exchange of selling access to Trump.

