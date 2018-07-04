Trump Who? Michael Cohen Removes POTUS Affiliation From Twitter Bio

Cohen’s Twitter bio which previously read “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” interestingly does not hold any reference to the president any longer.

Michael Cohen has removed all references to Donald Trump from his Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/GR53y4xYmV — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) July 4, 2018

It appears one more of President Donald Trump’s long-standing ally has separated himself from the POTUS.

Trump personal attorney, Michael Cohen, garnered national attention after the Stormy Daniels’ case made headlines. However, it seems now his relation with the U.S. president has deescalated.

The lawyer removed all traces of his link with Trump all across his social media profiles.

Cohen’s Twitter bio which previously read “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump,” interestingly does not hold any reference to the U.S. commander-in-chief any longer. He also removed his connection to the president on his LinkedIn profile.

Cohen’s questionable relationship with Trump went under great scrutiny after his home and office was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, following Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The raid prompted the president to go off his rails. He called the investigation “A WITCH HUNT” and bemoaned “attorney client privilege is dead.” Prosecutors also revealed Cohen had been under criminal investigation.

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Cohen admitted to making a hush payment to Daniels’ over her alleged affair with Trump. It was later reveled by Trump’s latest attorney, Rudy Giuliani, the president reimbursed Cohen for the payment.

Adding onto his various scandals, it was also reported Cohen promised access to Trump in an attempt to roll in cash for his shell company.

Touting himself as Trump’s “fixer,” Cohen famously said he would take a “bullet for the president” but following his interview with ABC News, it seems as if Cohen’s loyalties are shifting.

During the interview, Cohen’s statements gave strong assertions the lawyer was ready to flip on the president and co-operate with legal authorities in the Russian investigation.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said. “I put family and country first.”

The statement was a break from his usual pledges of allegiance to Trump and the president’s reference’s removal from Cohen’s Twitter bio might be the last nail in the coffin.

Similarly, during the same ABC interview, he separated himself from Trump’s constant criticism of the FBI.

“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents,” Cohen said. “When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands.”

Read More Will Cohen Turn Against The President? Some Trump Allies Think So

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid