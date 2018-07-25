Michael Cohen Will No Longer Be Trump’s ‘Punching Bag,’ Says Attorney

“He had to hit a reset button. He said, ‘I’m not going to be a punching bag anymore,’ which he had been when he said, ‘I’ll take a bullet,’” said Michael Cohen’s lawyer.

It appears President Donald Trump's former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has a well-documented history of taking drastic measures to keep his ex-boss’ secrets out of the public eye, no longer wants to be held accountable for the president’s actions.

Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Trump, just recently declared his loyalty to his family and the United States, and said he would fight back if the commander-in-chief or his legal team tried to discredit him.

Adding to the chorus, Lanny Davis, the lawyer for the POTUS’s ex-attorney, said Cohen was done with being Trump's "bullet taker" or a "punching bag for," as prosecutors scrutinize both men's dealings.

“He had to hit a reset button. He had to say he respected the FBI. He had to say he believed the intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the election. He had to describe the Trump Tower meeting as extremely poor judgment at best. And, ultimately, he said, ‘I’m not going to be a punching bag anymore,’ which he had been when he said, ‘I’ll take a bullet,’” added Davis, who is defending his client in maelstrom of several high profile cases.

Davis comments came shortly after secret recordings of Trump and Cohen discussing potential hush-money payments to a former Playboy model were released. The tapes revealed how the man who now occupies the Oval Office attempted to buy Karen McDougal’s silence in order to keep the matter hushed.

Subsequently, the president responded to the release of a recorded conversation in a scathing tweet about his former legal counsel.

Trump alleged the tape was “cut” or edited to block out the “positive” things he was saying.

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad!” he wrote.

“Michael Cohen had the habit of using his phone to record conversations instead of taking notes,” Davis told the Washington Times. “He never intended to make use of the recordings and certainly didn’t intend to be deceptive.”

According to MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton, who shared a meal with Cohen, the president’s longtime fixer was hurt by how Trump turned his back on him – so, he would no longer go out of his way to cover the dark secrets of his former boss.

“He’s totally turned on him,” Sharpton told the newspaper. “It was clear to me in our conversation that Michael felt betrayed. He kept saying, ‘I’m going to do what’s right for my country.’ He clearly wanted me to know he was not Team Trump anymore.”

“He was hurt, and the hurt has turned into bitterness. He said, ‘Look at what I’m going through. Why me? Nobody is helping me,'" the host added.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS, Lucas Jackson