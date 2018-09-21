Michael Jordan Donates $2M For Hurricane Relief In North Carolina

The six-time NBA champion donated $2 million to help provide relief to the people of his hometown.

Hurricane Florence has caused widespread, catastrophic flooding and damage.

The rain, wind, and historic flooding of the Cape Fear River, creeks, and tributaries devastated many homes.

North Carolina native and NBA star Michael Jordan, who got his start playing basketball in Wilmington, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm, donated $2 million toward Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North Carolina.

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan spoke about his plans to visit his hometown of Wilmington, NC #CarolinaStrong #SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/BAIMDB6Kp9 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 21, 2018

Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, stated during an interview, "It's truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas."

“It just hits home,” Jordan said. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

The six-time NBA champion and the chairman of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team said the donations are going to the American Red Cross and The Foundation for the Carolinas' Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

As part of the Hornets' effort to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence, Chairman Michael Jordan will be making a donation to the relief and recovery efforts: https://t.co/P598eC8M1O



We encourage our fans to #SwarmToServe by donating here: https://t.co/odErapSCej pic.twitter.com/CKyfHjFPfV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 18, 2018

In addition to the donation, more than 100 members of the Hornets organization will help pack disaster food boxes. The emergency meal kits for hurricane relief which provide individual meals will be distributed to those directly impacted by the hurricane. Their goal is to deliver 5,000 food boxes.

Hornets employees are already out at @shmetrolina to begin packing 5,000 food boxes for Hurricane Florence relief efforts!! ???? #SwarmToServe #BuzzCity #CarolinaStrong pic.twitter.com/JU4fpasCmb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 21, 2018

Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan helping out at @shmetrolina by packing boxes for Hurricane Florence relief efforts ???? #CarolinaStrong #SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/cE4MTBx9M1 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 21, 2018

Jordan said the food boxes will be shipped to the three areas hit hardest by the hurricane, Wilmington and Fayetteville, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Michael Jordan, the Hornets and the NBA are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence.



Learn More: https://t.co/YVIjhLyip4



Donate Now: https://t.co/SYRUiKF2Hp pic.twitter.com/VQuh3QQkvT — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 14, 2018

The Hornets and the NBA also created a “Carolina Strong” T-shirt. From the sales, all proceeds will be going to the Foundation for the Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund. The T-shirts are now available online at NBAstore.com.

Jordan said he was proud of his players and organization for volunteering.

"Hopefully they learn that to give back," he said. "It's all about the heart. It's not about how much you make or about what you own. It's about sharing and caring about other people."

Thumbnail/Banner : Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc