Michael Moore’s ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Aims To ‘Bring Trump Down’

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

Michael Moore is back.

This time, with another blistering documentary that he says will bring President Donald Trump “down” before the November midterm elections.

The documentary’s title, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” is eerily familiar to America’s highest-grossing documentary to date — “Fahrenheit 9/11”, however, this time Moore focused around a different president.

The 2004 Moore documentary centered on former President George W. Bush’s “War on Terror” and how America — and the world — had to pay the price for it.

Now, almost two years into the Trump presidency, the filmmaker has come up with another, expectedly, American classic that would tackle the increasing divide in the nation.

The trailer of “Fahrenheit 11/9,” named after the day Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential elections, is powerful — to say the least.

The trailer features Trump’s pompous speeches, KKK rallies, Parkland shooting survivors and activists David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, Democratic progressive activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Moore spraying Flint water down the gateway of the Michigan governor. It ominously ends with Trump being called the “last president of the United States.”

Moore, when asked what the reason behind the making of this documentary was, told HuffPost in an email, “Trump understands media and understands the country he lives in more than those that cover him do. This puts us all in grave danger. If nothing else, I hope this film exposes that grave danger and shows people the way out.”

“Donald Trump is an evil genius. He has no intention of leaving the White House. Whenever he hears that another country has a president for life, he perks up and thinks, ‘I like the sound of that!’ And he has an obedient political party that holds every seat of power backing him up. American journalism schools have not trained students how to cover an authoritarian leader. Our media has no idea what it is up against. They’re getting steamrolled by a tyrant,” he wrote.

Moore thinks a majority of Americans agree with his analysis of the Trump administration and his presidency.

“The majority of Americans agree with me on the issues. I’m part of the majority. Our choir is much bigger than Trump’s choir or Fox News’ choir. Unfortunately, our choir is out of tune, and it’s hard to hear our voices through all the sobbing and despair. That all ends on Sept. 21. The choir needs a song to sing. Once we come together in beautiful harmony, the Trump crime family will be prosecuted, law and order will be restored, we’ll have Medicare for All and we’ll declare that “Game of Thrones” must remain on the air for at least three more seasons,” he said.

He said Fahrenheit 11/9 would be different from his previous documentary, featuring Bush, because the media now has a very different role to play.

“When we started making “Fahrenheit 9/11,” George W. Bush had a 70 percent approval rating, 29 Democratic senators had voted for the Iraq war, and The New York Times and the liberal establishment were all aiding and abetting Bush and his war. Every TV network was waving the American flag, and those of us who dissented were in a lonely minority and called unpatriotic. Outlets like HuffPost didn’t exist and MSNBC was trying to out-Fox Fox News. It was a dark, dark time, and America and the world has paid a very steep price for it,” he stated.

Despite the increasing racism in the country, Moore believes America is now much more liberal — if one considers day-to-day issues.

“Most Americans may not label themselves as liberal, but if you look at almost every major issue, the majority of Americans support the liberal position. They want Medicare for All. They believe in women’s equality and equal pay. They believe immigration is good for America. They believe in LGBQT rights and marriage equality. They want gun control. They want to break up the big banks. They want universal pre-K and free public college for all. They want to tax the rich and corporations. And on and on and on. It’s amazing how liberal the American people are when you look at it issue by issue,” he said.

He said while making this documentary, he found resistance stemming from the most unlikely of sources, although, he fears it might be already be “too late” for change.

One thing Moore believed in is the need for action; if Americans actually want to see change, they need to be the change.

“F**k hope. Seriously, f**k hope. F**k despair, too. But f**k hope,” he wrote. “Hope is passive. Hope gives you permission to let someone else do the work. Hope leads people to believe that tax returns, or a pee tape, or the FBI or an adult film star will save the country. Hope, and the passivity that comes with it, is what helped get us here to begin with. It’s the lazy way out.”

“We don’t need hope. We need action.”

Fahrenheit 11/9 will hit the screens on September 21 this year.

