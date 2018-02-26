Michael Wolff Faked Technical Difficulties To Dodge Interview Question

“I can’t hear you,” Michael Wolff said, pretending to be having an audio issue before removing his earpiece and walking out without answering an inverview question.

LISTEN - This is what Michael Wolff was HEARING in his earpiece when he claimed he couldn’t hear my question on @TheTodayShow this morning. pic.twitter.com/dl3ZvQfKWm — BenFordham (@BenFordham) February 26, 2018

There seems to be a pattern forming of interviews with Michael Wolff going off the rails.

The latest incident occurred while Wolff appeared on the breakfast hour of Australia’s “The Today Show.” The “Fire and Fury” author walked out of an interview after being asked if he owed President Donald Trump an apology, according to Newsweek.

Host Ben Fordham was grilling Wolff about his previous accusations that Trump was having an affair.

“You said during a TV interview last month that you are absolutely sure that Donald Trump is currently having an affair, while president, behind the back of the first lady. I repeat, you said you were absolutely sure,” Fordham clarified as he questioned Wolff.

In that moment, Wolff claimed he couldn’t hear Fordham’s question.

Fordham continued: “Last week, you backflipped and said, ‘I do not know if the president is having an affair.’ Do you owe the president and the first lady an apology, Mr. Wolff?”

Wolff maintained that he still couldn’t hear Fordham.

“I can’t hear you,” Wolff said. “Hello?”

After Fordham repeated his question yet again, Wolff replied, “I’m not getting anything” before taking off his earpiece and walking off set.

Following the cringe-worthy incident, the show’s official Twitter account announced that there were no technical difficulties on their end.

“Footage from our London studio would suggest that there were no audio problems and Wolff had no problem hearing,” they wrote.

We've got an update for you on our interview with @MichaelWolffNYC. Footage from our London studio would suggest that there were no audio problems and Wolff had no problem hearing @BenFordham's question! #9Today pic.twitter.com/dj4AOJht47 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 25, 2018

While promoting his book, Wolff said on several talk shows, including “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” that he knew the president was having an affair.

Last week, however, when he appeared on the Dutch television show “College Tour,” Wolff said, “I will just clean this up… I do not know if the president is having an affair.”

“Do I think he is? I think it would be unlikely that he has suddenly become a faithful husband,” Wolff continued, alluding to the allegations that have surfaced revealing Trump had affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal while being married to Melania Trump.

“In that event, I certainly don’t know who he is having an affair with... If I did, it would be in the book,” Wolff said.

There are many ways Wolff could have handled the situation, including simply refusing to answer the question. However, he chose to very unprofessionally create a fake excuse and abruptly walk off. With this evasive behavior, Wolff is only doing himself a disservice by diminishing the credibility of his book.