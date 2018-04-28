Michelle Wolf Destroys Sarah Sanders, Trump At Correspondents' Dinner

The comedian also targeted Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and said she was meant to be an advocate for women but she miserably failed at it.

Bruh. BRUH.



Michelle Wolf: "What's Uncle Tom for white women who disappoint other white women?"



???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? *breathes* ????????????????????????????????????????????



But for real, they're called: The 53% pic.twitter.com/C3MCmzW5Ma — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 29, 2018

The annual black-tie White House Correspondents’ Dinner was held in Washington D.C. and, just like last year, President Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to bow out in 36 years.

Comedian Michelle Wolf hosted the White House press corps and guests at the after-dinner entertainment. She not only threw fiery shots at Trump but also took jabs at his aides, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She began by referring to an alleged payment made by Trump’s personal lawyer to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in order to keep her silent about an alleged affair she had with the president.

“It's 2018 and I am a woman so you cannot shut me up. Unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000. You can find me on Venmo under my porn star name: Reince Priebus,” she said.

Wolf also didn’t shy away from pointing out Trump’s absence at the event.

“I would drag him here myself, but it turns out that the president of the United States is the one p***y you're not allowed to grab,” added Wolf.

She also said while targeting Trump, “You might be rich in Idaho but in New York you're just doing fine.”

Wolf then turned towards Sanders who was sitting in the front-row and was attending the dinner as a representative of the Trump administration.

“I have to say I'm a little starstruck, I loved you as Aunt Lydia in A Handmaid's Tale. Mike Pence, if you haven't seen it you would love it. I like Sarah, I think she's really resourceful. She burns facts and uses the ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies,” she said.

Wolf continued the brutal roasting, “I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I Know, Aunt Coulter.”

The comedian further targeted Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and said she was meant to be an advocate for women but she failed at it and compared her to a “diaper genie.”

Vice President Mike Pence was also not spared. Wolf attacked him and joked about abortion.

“Mike Pence is what happens when Anderson Cooper isn't gay. Mike Pence is the kind of guy who brushes his teeth and then drinks orange juice and thinks, Mmm. He thinks abortion is murder. Which first of all don't knock it til you try it. And when you do try it, really knock it, you gotta get that baby out of there,” she said.

Wolf’s comments were at times met with laughs but often greeted by awkward silence. Trump aides reportedly walked out of the event and later shared their thoughts on Twitter.

An R/X rated spectacle that started poorly and ended up in the bottom of the canyon. Another victory for @realDonaldTrump for not attending and proving his point once again. The room was uncomfortable. Trump lovers and even a large number of Trump haters were pretty miserable. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) April 29, 2018

Tonight’s #WHCD was a disgrace — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 29, 2018

Read More White House Correspondents Dinner Carries On Without Trump

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Aaron P. Bernstein/Aaron P. Bernstein