MSU Won't Expel Girl Who Racially Abuses, Harasses Black Classmates

Let’s play a game... it’s called “ How many retweets does this girl need before MSU kicks her out” @michiganstateu pic.twitter.com/c2AQ3rXGoI — Abuela (@Juylianafowlkes) March 27, 2018

Jillian Kirk, a sophomore majoring in Business Preference at the Michigan State University, has been racist towards her black classmates and other black people on her social media.

Other students called for the expulsion of the racist girl after another MSU student, who goes by the name of Abuela on Twitter, shared snapshots of Kirk’s pictures that are full of racial slurs.

In one of her pictures, where she is standing with another friend, she pasted a sticky note on her forehead with the n-word written over it. Another picture was uploaded on Snapchat, with the caption "Bottoms up n*****, in which she is pictured drinking at a bar. t

The racist girl can also be seen wearing a bikini in one of her pictures with another friend who apparently said, “I used to bully retards and that black guy just heard me call him a n***.”

Another twitter user, who goes by the name of Chris Brown, also unearthed screenshots of some of her older tweets that are full of xenophobic remarks, such as “GOD BLESS AMERICA, F**K THE BLACKS!” and “F**k f**k f**k f**k f**k ni**er shit.”

She also, apparently, once tweeted, “F**k ni**ers I’m so over it,”

Twitter lets do our job this racist @jillian_kirk is a student at Michigan State University and lives in Brighton Michigan (RETWEET AND REPORT HER! ) pic.twitter.com/Wil2MMj7Nw — Chris Brown (@chrisbfacts) March 27, 2018

After several students reported her on social media, her Twitter and Facebook have been taken down.

However, the school states it cannot expel her. “The university is aware of the recent social media posts connected to an MSU student,” the statement said. “As a public institution, we do not get to control what every member of our community says.”

"One of the university's core values is inclusion, to have a campus environment that fosters free speech and the sharing of ideas and beliefs," the statement continues.

Note to the school: practicing free speech is amazing and should be done everywhere, however, there is a difference between being vocal and harassing people of color. If nothing, at least the girl can be given a warning to stop casually spewing racial slurs towards her black classmates.

