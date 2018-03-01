Middle School Teacher Suspended For Using N-Word In Class

The teacher also allegedly told students, “You should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it."

A Florida middle school teacher has come under fire for purportedly using the N-word among his students.

In addition to using the slur, Kernan Middle School teacher David Swinyar also allegedly told his female students, “You should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it."

After receiving a complaint from a parent, the school’s principal contacted the Office of Equity and Inclusion/Professional Standards. The office conducted an investigation and found “credible evidence” of Swinyar’s behavior. The educator has since been placed on a 10-day suspension without pay.

Sadly, this was not the first time Swinyar has been accused of using inappropriate, offensive language with his pupils. Last October, he allegedly called students “idiots” and told them “you’re in my class because you failed” the state standards assessments.

Clearly this teacher has exhibited a pattern of this behavior, and it's a wonder why it took so long for him to be reprimanded. Furthermore, his racially-charged actions warrant more than just a 10-day suspension. Using the N-word, alone, should result in immediate termination.

What type of educator perpetuates such ignorance? The only thing children can learn from Swinyar is how not to act.

