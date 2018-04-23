Migrant Woman Fatally Shot In The Head By Border Patrol Agent

The Border Patrol agent shot the woman in the head, killing her. Now, the FBI is involved in the investigation as well as the Texas Rangers.

A migrant woman in Rio Bravo, Texas, was shot in the head by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent.

Agents were called to the scene near a culvert over suspicious activity. When they tried to detain the migrants they encountered, authorities later said, migrants started throwing “blunt objects” at them.

One woman was then shot in the head by a border agent.

Officers called for emergency responders and gave the woman CPR until their arrival. Other migrants fled the scene after the woman was shot, agents said, but three were later detained.

The victim was declared dead later.

A woman who heard the shot, Marta Martinez, ran outside with her phone and started live streaming. While she didn’t see what happened earlier, she said she saw the woman on the ground and the agent shouting. She also explained that she saw no migrants running, which doesn’t match the agents’ story.

"I heard a Border Patrol agent screaming, 'See what happens? See what you caused?'" Martinez said.

The woman then yelled at them once she saw agents turning the victim’s body over.

“Why did you kill that woman? You killed her!" Martinez told the agents walking out of an empty building bringing two people in handcuffs.

"The girl was in the grass and trees; to me she was hiding," Martinez said. "They're saying they threw rocks at the agents, but the two migrants were scared and the one guy was scared — they didn't have rocks in their hands."

WARNING: The video below contains disturbing footage.

This deadly encounter is concerning, considering that President Donald Trump is pushing immigration officials to be tougher on immigrants, even those who do not commit any crimes.

The shooting is being investigated by the FBI as well as the Texas Rangers.

According to the CBP, there were 786 instances of CBP agents being attacked in 2017 compared to 454 in 2016, meaning there’s been a 73 percent rise. But CBP appears to have inflated that data.

As we all know, officers in the United States are not often held accountable for their crimes. Considering that Trump finds the work that border agents do essential, it’s fair to expect that this woman’s death will be mainly ignored by law enforcement, and the agent to blame will end up not paying for what he’s done.