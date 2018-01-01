Mike Brown’s Mom Marks Anniversary Of His Death With City Council Run

The grieving mother is running on a platform focused on community policing, economic equality, and access to health care for Ferguson’s youth.

Just one day after the fourth anniversary of her son’s untimely death, Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, announced that she would be running for city council in Ferguson, Missouri.

According to NBC, McSpadden stood near the exact spot where her son was gunned down by a local white police officer to announce her candidacy.

Read More Mothers Of Gun Violence Victims Take The DNC Stage By Storm

"Almost four years ago to this day, I ran down this very street, and my son was covered in a sheet," McSpadden said. "I learned to walk again, and this is one of my first steps."

The grieving mother is running on a platform focused on three main issues, including community policing, economic equality, and access to health care for Ferguson’s youth.

In response to anyone who may question her qualifications, she asserted that, “if a mother had to watch her son lay on the street for four hours, and watch our community be completely disrespected by the people we elected, what would you do?”

"You would stand up and you would fight, too," she added.

During her announcement, she was surrounded by friends, family, and noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who led a “Run, Lezley, run!” chant with the crowd.

Additionally, McSpadden is requesting that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reopen another investigation into Brown’s death. An online petition to do so has garnered more than 16,000 signatures and counting.

This news comes just days after St. Louis County voters ousted Bob McCulloch, the prosecutor who refused to indict Officer Darren Wilson, who fatally shot Brown. McCulloch — a 27-year incumbent — was beat out of the primary election by Wesley Bell, a black attorney and former municipal judge and prosecutor.

It appears that progressive change is right around the corner for Ferguson with more people of color stepping up, running for office, and challenging the status quo.

Brown's death, although still terribly heartbreaking, was the catalyst to this movement, making him a martyr of sorts. His mother is now putting in the work to prevent her family's tragedy from becoming anyone else's.

Read More New Footage Challenges The Police Narrative In Michael Brown Case

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Jim Young