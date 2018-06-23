Mike Huckabee On Racist MS-13 Tweet: Criminal Isn’t A Race

“Nancy Pelosi defended them because she said Trump insulted them. Are you defending them too? Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.”

Mike Huckabee wants to make sure you remember that he’s racist, too https://t.co/KWNeGf1xwb pic.twitter.com/LaULlC01wn — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) June 24, 2018

Former Arkansas Republican governor and father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee, landed himself in hot waters after posting a racist tweet in a disastrous attempt to undermine Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

Huckabee posted a picture of what appears to be five Hispanic men using MS-13 gang signs captioned “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House.”

The racist tweet fell in line with President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, who has long accused Democrats of sheltering MS-13 gang members.

After Trump called immigrants animals (he later clarified, he used the term to refer to MS-13 gang members.) This is what Pelosi had to say: "And so when the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, ‘These aren't people. These are animals,’ you have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people. These are animals.’ The president of the United States.”

Trump took the statement out-of-context and used it to push unfounded claims that Pelosi defended MS-13 gang members, even though she never did.

Hucakabee’s tweet, naturally, garnered a lot of backlash for not only being racist, but “dehumanizing” immigrants.

This tweet is not “racially charged”.



It’s not “racially divisive”.



It's not “racialist”, or “sparking racial controversy.”



This tweet is straight up racist and the media should call it so. https://t.co/RAaMQFt6sY — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 23, 2018

#morningjoe Nothing happen to @GovMikeHuckabee. That is who he is. Either you knew that about him or you really didn’t know him. He’s a racist. — Tres (@Treasure530) June 25, 2018

@GovMikeHuckabee with his tweet this weekend didn't insult Nancy Pelosi..he gave MS13 acceptance, glory. Kinda like what Trump did for Kim Jung Un. Some people never learn. — Mary Alice Bishop (@MaryAliceBisho2) June 25, 2018

While, Huckabee tweet reeked of discrimination, the father of Trump’s press secretary certainly did not like it when his own daughter was kicked out of restaurant earlier this week, crying of “bigotry,” he went after the restaurant on Twitter.

Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate”. And appetizers are “small plates for small minds” https://t.co/rHEVdcQwwh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

The two opposing reactions were noticed by The Washington Post’s columnist Karen Tumulty, who was quick to point out Huckabee’s hypocrisy.

Are these two people who call themselves @GovMikeHuckabee the same guy? pic.twitter.com/CSX8hTzAMT — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 23, 2018

However, Huckabee still refused to back down and in a vain attempt to defend his tweet, said he “Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.”

Yes @ktumulty because MS-13 is not a race but an illegal gang who rapes, murders, and mutilates children as sport. Nancy Pelosi defended them because she said @realDonaldTrump insulted them. Are you defending them too? Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.” https://t.co/qjmELJuYAm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

Maybe, Huckabee should look up the meaning of racism, if he is going to be defending ignorant comments.

Read More Sarah Sanders May Have Violated Ethics Rule With Restaurant Tweet

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons