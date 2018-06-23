© Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons

Mike Huckabee On Racist MS-13 Tweet: Criminal Isn’t A Race

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“Nancy Pelosi defended them because she said Trump insulted them. Are you defending them too? Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.”

 

 

Former Arkansas Republican governor and father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee, landed himself in hot waters after posting a racist tweet in a disastrous attempt to undermine Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi.

 

 

Huckabee posted a picture of what appears to be five Hispanic men using MS-13 gang signs captioned “Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House.”

The racist tweet fell in line with President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, who has long accused Democrats of sheltering MS-13 gang members.

After Trump called immigrants animals (he later clarified, he used the term to refer to MS-13 gang members.) This is what Pelosi had to say: "And so when the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, ‘These aren't people. These are animals,’ you have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people. These are animals.’ The president of the United States.”

Trump took the statement out-of-context  and used it to push unfounded claims that Pelosi defended MS-13 gang members, even though she never did.

Hucakabee’s tweet, naturally, garnered a lot of backlash for not only being racist, but “dehumanizing” immigrants.

 

 

 

 

While, Huckabee tweet reeked of discrimination, the father of Trump’s press secretary certainly did not like it when his own daughter was kicked out of restaurant earlier this week, crying of “bigotry,” he went after the restaurant on Twitter.

 

 

The two opposing reactions were noticed by The Washington Post’s columnist Karen Tumulty, who was quick to point out Huckabee’s hypocrisy.

 

 

However, Huckabee still refused to back down and in a vain attempt to defend his tweet, said he “Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.”

 

Maybe, Huckabee should look up the meaning of racism, if he is going to be defending ignorant comments.

Read More
Sarah Sanders May Have Violated Ethics Rule With Restaurant Tweet

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons

Tags:
arkansas bigotry discrimination gang members mike huckabee ms-13 nancy pelosi racism racist republican sarah huckabee sanders sarah sanders
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.