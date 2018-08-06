Mike Pence Once Argued A President Should Be Impeached For Lying

“If you and I fall into bad moral habits, we can harm our families, our employers and our friends. The President of the United States can incinerate the planet,” wrote the vice president.

Almost two decades before President Donald Trump chose him as his running mate, Vice President Mike Pence was busy with his gig as a conservative radio and television talk show host after running (and failing) multiple times for Congress.

It was during this time the former Indiana representative wrote at least two blistering columns against then-President Bill Clinton and how he should be removed from office – after all, Pence argued, how can the nation trust a man who had cheated on his wife and lied to the public?

“If you and I fall into bad moral habits, we can harm our families, our employers and our friends. The President of the United States can incinerate the planet,” Pence wrote in a post titled, “The Two Schools of Thought on Clinton,” which was recently unearthed by CNN.

The premise of the article was that Clinton had no place in office after he lied about his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. According to Pence, Clinton had lost all of his moral integrity with his admission of guilt and a person with such values was not fit to lead the nation as its commander-in-chief.

“Seriously, the very idea that we ought to have at or less than the same moral demands placed on the Chief Executive that we place on our next door neighbor is ludicrous and dangerous,” he continued. “Throughout our history, we have seen the presidency as the repository of all of our highest hopes and ideals and values. To demand less is to do an injustice to the blood that bought our freedoms.”

Ironically, when it comes to extramarital affairs (and pretty much everything else), Pence’s current boss has a track record that’s much, much worse than Clinton.

Trump reportedly had a sexual relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2006 – almost a year after he married his third wife and present first lady, Melania Trump. He then allegedly tried to buy her silence by paying her $130,000 in hush money.

The president is accused of using similar tactics to stop ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had a nine-month affair with Trump more than a decade ago, from going public with her story. Although the former real estate mogul vehemently denied the claims, a recently released tape painted an entirely different picture.

Moreover, over a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual abuse and harassment. He was also caught on tape bragging about molesting and groping women without their consent.

Meanwhile, in another column, titled “Why Clinton Must Resign Or Be Impeached,” Pence pressed upon how Clinton committed perjury by lying under oath about his affair with Lewinsky, thus, damaging the institution of presidency.

“Leaders affect the lives of families far beyond their own ‘private life,’” he wrote. “In the Bible story of Esther we are told of a king who was charged to put right his own household because there would be "no end of disrespect and discord" among the families of the kingdom if he failed to do so. In a day when reckless extramarital sexual activity is manifesting itself in our staggering rates of illegitimacy and divorce, now more than ever, America needs to be able to look to her First Family as role models of all that we have been and can be again.”

In case anyone needed a reminder, special counsel Robert Mueller is currently investigating if Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and if the Trump campaign colluded with Kremlin operatives to sway the result. Although the commander-in-chief has dubbed the criminal probe a “witch hunt” several times on social media, the arrests and indictments of his former and current associates do not put him in a favorable position.

It is utterly hypocritical how Pence, who opposes abortion rights with the same passion as he opposes same sex marriage, went far and beyond to condemn Clinton for his actions but has not bothered to hold Trump accountable for his alleged misdeeds.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz