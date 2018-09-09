Mike Pence Willing To Take Lie-Detector Test To Prove Loyalty To Trump

The chaos inside the White House has gotten to a point where the vice president is willing to take a lie-detector test to prove his loyalty to the president.

The search for the mysterious New York Times op-ed author is ongoing and it appears all the top members of the Trump administration are suspects.

Even Vice President Mike Pence.

In fact, things have gotten to a point where he is willing to take a lie-detector test to prove his loyalty to the president.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Pence said he didn't know who the writer of the op-ed was but would agree to being polygraphed “in a heartbeat and would submit to any review [by] the administration.”

“Every senior official in any administration takes an oath to the Constitution,” Pence said. “The Constitution of the United States vests all executive power in the president of the United States.”

“To have an individual who took that oath ? literally say that they work every day to frustrate the president advancing the agenda he was elected to advance ? is undemocratic," he continued. "It’s not just deceitful, but it’s really an assault on our democracy. And that person should do the honorable thing, step forward and resign.”

Of all the alleged suspects, Pence, for many online sleuths, has been the prime one because of a singular term; "lodestar," which was used in the second-to-last paragraph of the op-ed and is also commonly used by the vice president as well.

"We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them," the controversial piece read.

While the internet pointed fingers at Pence, Trump seems to believe the op-ed writer is, in fact, a woman. During his rally in Billings, Montana, he weighed in on the possibility as he called the writer a "gutless coward."

"He was, nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, they put he, but that’s probably a little disguise, that means it’s she," Trump said.

Meanwhile, counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, stated in an interview that Trump also believes the writer works in national defense.

