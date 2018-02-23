Mike Pence Reportedly Drafted Trump's Trans Military Ban - Not Mattis

The report claims the presence of transgender people in the military “undermines readiness” and has an adverse effect on unit cohesion” – both claims are false.

.@ZackFord confirms my earlier reporting that VP Mike Pence drafted Trump's new plan to ban transgender military service, with the help of Ryan Anderson and Tony Perkins—and overruled Mattis, who favors trans service. https://t.co/S1PwNm6iF9

My report: https://t.co/pEyZAOasvr — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 25, 2018

President Donald Trump officially ordered a ban on transgender people serving in the military, following up on a controversial pledge in 2017 when he decided to reverse a policy put in place by the Obama administration.

It has now emerged Vice President Mike Pence had a major role in reversing the outcome as he reportedly drafted a report that provided a pretextual justification for Trump’s ban.

Trump announced the ban in July 2017 and directed Secretary of Defense James Mattis to make recommendations after a “study.” However, the announcement received immense backlash and four federal judges temporarily blocked the ban from taking effect.

After Trump’s initial announcement, transgender people continued to serve and they were also allowed to enlist in the military.

On the other hand, a report was in the works which justified Trump’s move to ban transgender people in the military and provide recommendations to Trump. It later emerged that the “panel of experts” that drafted the report included Pence, anti-trans activist Ryan T. Anderson and Tony Perkins, head of an anti-LGBTQ lobbying group.

The report was also released on the same day as Trump officially ordered the ban on transgender troops.

It is important to note that in Feb. 2018, Mattis formally recommended letting transgender people serve in the U.S. military but that idea was “effectively overruled” by Pence.

The vice president reportedly formed his own impromptu “working group” and although the original and final document by Mattis has his signature but the findings are believed to of Pence’s working group.

The memo stated, “The Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard, may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals.”

“These documents set forth the policies on this issue that the Secretary of Defense, in the exercise of his independent judgment, has concluded should be adopted by the Department of Defense. The Secretary of Homeland Security concurs with these policies with respect to the U.S. Coast Guard,” it further read.

Read More Trump Says Transgender People Will Be Banned From US Military

The president has now formally accepted the recommendations.

The report not only has certain biases but also stated false claims. It claims the presence of transgender people in the military “undermines readiness” and has an adverse effect on unit cohesion” – both claims are false.

A study conducted by RAND, a non-profit institution that helps improve policy and decision making through research and analysis, stated that transgender people have minimal impact on readiness and health care costs.

The report also falsely claimed transgender service would “erode reasonable expectations of privacy” by “blurring the line that differentiates the standards and policies applicable to men and women.”

Transgender people have been in serving the U.S. military since 2016 and until now not even one incident was reported that proved the claim.

The report further stated allowing transgender people in the military would have "tremendous medical costs and disruption” but failed to explain or even estimate the possible increase in costs.

Read More Draft-Dodger Trump Bans Transgender People Serving Their Country

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Michael Dalder