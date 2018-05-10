Mike Pence Wants Robert Mueller To ‘Wrap Up’ The Russia Investigation

“What I think is that it's been about a year since this investigation began,” said the vice president. “In the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up.”

After staying oddly quiet about it for so long, Vice President Mike Pence just told NBC host Andrea Mitchell he wants special counsel Robert Mueller to end the ongoing investigation into Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian operatives to sway the presidential election.

Interestingly, Pence’s comments came at a time President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is under investigation for receiving hefty amounts of money from a number of sources – including an investment firm linked to an influential Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

“What I think is that it’s been about a year since this investigation began. Our administration has provided over a million documents. We’ve fully cooperated in it,” said the vice president. “And in the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up. I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

As for the whole controversy surrounding Cohen paying off Trump’s alleged mistress Stormy Daniels and reportedly selling access to the president by receiving hundreds of thousand of dollars from corporate giants, Pence said it was a “private matter” and he had no knowledge of it.

How convenient.

Pence also refused to answer when Mitchell asked if he thought “this investigation is a hoax” – just like the commander-in-chief, who has repeatedly called it a “witch hunt.”

Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

“Mike Pence has been claiming that he was just out in the dark,” said “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough following Pence’s interview. “And that he was just this clueless, hapless Indiana Hoosier that Donald Trump and the rest of the White House said nothing to. But you’ve just got to start asking yourself, if Mike Pence wants to kill an investigation that is pursuing how the Russians tried to undermine American democracy in 2016 — my gosh, makes me sad to say this … but I guess we have to start asking the question why does Mike Pence want to kill this investigation?”

Well, as many social media users have since pointed out, is it possible Mueller’s investigation into Trump team’s alleged ties with the Kremlin is getting closer to the truth?

Mike Pence said it’s time to “wrap up” the Mueller investigation. Mainly because he’s ready to be president. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 10, 2018

Mike Pence: "Time to wrap up" the Mueller investigation.



Based on what? It's only been 14 months and there have been 23 indictments!



Hillary’s Benghazi Investigation

- 72 months of investigation

- 0 Indictments

- 0 guilty pleas

- 11 hrs of Hillary’s testimony — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 10, 2018

We just learned that the president's fixer took half a million from a company affiliated with Putin's inner circle. And right on cue, Mike Pence is out saying it's "time to wrap up" the Mueller investigation. As if. This shit is just getting good. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 11, 2018

Anyone want to guess why Mike Pence wants to prematurely end an investigation that has yielded multiple convictions and indictments and exposed Russia’s involvement in our elections https://t.co/EyITdiXlCm — Andrew Janz (@JanzforCongress) May 10, 2018

Pence has Russian ties and had his own Putin-linked meetings after Trump was sworn in. There is no way Mueller isn’t looking into Pence as a member of the Trump crime family. And there has been no one more involved in obstructing justice than Pence. He’s behind most interference. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 10, 2018

