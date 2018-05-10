© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Mike Pence Wants Robert Mueller To ‘Wrap Up’ The Russia Investigation

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“What I think is that it's been about a year since this investigation began,” said the vice president. “In the interest of the country, I think it's time to wrap it up.”

 

 

After staying oddly quiet about it for so long, Vice President Mike Pence just told NBC host Andrea Mitchell he wants special counsel Robert Mueller to end the ongoing investigation into Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian operatives to sway the presidential election.

Interestingly, Pence’s comments came at a time President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is under investigation for receiving hefty amounts of money from a number of sources – including an investment firm linked to an influential Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

“What I think is that it’s been about a year since this investigation began. Our administration has provided over a million documents. We’ve fully cooperated in it,” said the vice president. “And in the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up. I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

As for the whole controversy surrounding Cohen paying off Trump’s alleged mistress Stormy Daniels and reportedly selling access to the president by receiving hundreds of thousand of dollars from corporate giants, Pence said it was a “private matter” and he had no knowledge of it.

How convenient.

Pence also refused to answer when Mitchell asked if he thought “this investigation is a hoax” – just like the commander-in-chief, who has repeatedly called it a “witch hunt.”

 

“Mike Pence has been claiming that he was just out in the dark,” said “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough following Pence’s interview. “And that he was just this clueless, hapless Indiana Hoosier that Donald Trump and the rest of the White House said nothing to. But you’ve just got to start asking yourself, if Mike Pence wants to kill an investigation that is pursuing how the Russians tried to undermine American democracy in 2016 — my gosh, makes me sad to say this … but I guess we have to start asking the question why does Mike Pence want to kill this investigation?”

Well, as many social media users have since pointed out, is it possible Mueller’s investigation into Trump team’s alleged ties with the Kremlin is getting closer to the truth?

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
There May Be Another Pence In Congress And It Could Be Disastrous

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
mike pence news robert mueller russia russia probe russian investigation special counsel trump administration trump russia united states us news washington dc washington dc news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.