City Attorney: NBA Player Deserves Blame For Cops Tasing Him

NBA player Sterling Brown became a victim of police brutality and excessive force in January. Now, the Milwaukee city attorney is saying the brutal actions of the police were the athlete’s fault.

A video that went viral showed Brown being stopped and questioned by a police officer for a simple parking violation. However, the encounter escalated when several police officers arrived, threw Brown onto the ground and tased him in the back.

As the man lay on the ground, an officer held his shoulder while another stepped onto Brown’s ankle.

In the entire video, Brown did not act aggressively or threatening in any way.

After the video went viral, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and Mayor Tom Barrett apologized for the maltreatment and promised they would work to improve police-community relations. Sergeants Sean A Mahnke, Jeffrey Krueger and Joseph Grams were also suspended while eight more officers were ordered to receive remedial training.

Despite all that, Milwaukee City Attorney Grant F. Langley blamed Brown for the police’s actions, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The legal documents filed by the city attorney stated the officers used only reasonable force, did not wrongfully arrest Brown and did not violate his civil rights. It also asserted the officers’ violent response had nothing to do with Brown’s race. It also refutes the fact that Wisconsin is a particularly racist region, “specifically with regards to their interactions with police and police violence.”

In fact, the report stated that “The injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff, if any, were caused in whole or in part by their own acts or omissions.”

Mayor Barrett said he was unaware of the contents of the document before it was filed.

“It is my hope that this can be resolved in a constructive way for Mr. Brown and for the community. I think it’s counterproductive for anybody to turn up the heat with rhetoric like this,” Barrett said. “I’m trying to bring respect throughout the entire community, and I’m going to continue to do that…It’s in everybody's best interest to try to resolve this without this being a battle between lawyers,” Barrett said.

It seems Langley just made things worse for his own city.

