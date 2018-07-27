GOP Lawmaker Compared Black People On Welfare To Slaves On Plantations

Rep. Jason Lewis said the African-American community on welfare had “traded one plantation for another.”

Congressman Lewis also criticized parts of the Civil Rights Act as unconstitutional, said the Americans With Disabilities Act was one of the worst laws, and said religious freedom laws didn't "go far in enough in allowing discrimination." pic.twitter.com/nrlZzHNYdj — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) July 27, 2018

It seems Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis’ closet is chockfull of skeletons, each one uglier than the other.

While it was previously reported in CNN KFile how Lewis lamented not being able to call women “sluts” anymore, a new report has surfaced featuring the Republican’s rather abhorrent statements regarding recipients of welfare and government assistance, which he made during his conservative radio show, “The Jason Lewis Show.”

On the show, which he hosted from 2009 to 2012, he called individuals on government aid, “parasites” and “scoundrels.” He also said the African-American community had “traded one plantation for another.”

And that wasn’t it.

He also called the Americans with Disabilities Act "one of the worst" laws and the possible reason for workplace shootings. He also said the problem with religious freedom laws was that they didn’t “go far in enough in allowing discrimination.”

The audio files from the radio show were provided by MinnPost columnist and former deputy chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota Michael Brodkorb.

In one of the episodes on his radio show, Lewis provided his explanation of why former President Barack Obama was leading former presidential candidate Mitt Romney in the polls. He said his supporters — Democrats — were “parasites,” whose support was the reason for Obama’s lead in the polls.

"I'm trying to explain to you how President Barack Obama could be in the lead in some of these polls. When the economy is flat on its back. When you and I see the welfare state in all of its wonderful manifestations and yet he's still leading in Ohio, he's still leading in Florida. How is this possible? It is possible because the Democratic dream come true is this: The parasites outnumber the producers. Then, when the parasites outnumber the producers, the party of parasites will give the majority of votes,” Lewis further said.

The comments by Lewis were in defense of Romney’s statement that nearly half of Americans would vote for Obama because they rely on the government.

"Mitt Romney's in trouble because he said on a tape that Obama voters are dependent on government? Excuse me, excuse me? You're damn right they're dependent on government and that's the strategy of the socialist left since day one. It is to get everybody on a government program," he continued.

The Republican added the only error in Romney’s statement was that he “guessed too low.”

In the same episode, he labeled Democrats “unpatriotic” and claimed they wanted to live their lives on government wealth.

"The government class, the Obama voters, as Romney correctly says in this breathtaking new audio, who are dependent on government, are selling out the country. They are unpatriotic, they're scoundrels, they are selling out my generation and your generation and your children's generation, so they can get their benefits today," Lewis said.

"The idiot voters out there, those who are dependent on the government, addicted to the government and they can rip off their neighbors by voting for Al Franken," he added, referring to the then-Democratic senator from Minnesota. "They don't understand they're ripping off themselves.”

Lewis’ controversial radio show also touched enslavement of African-Americans in another tone deaf statement, where he compared being dependent on welfare to enslavement.

"It is hard to overestimate the damage -- go back to Martin Luther King and the struggle for black equality -- where blacks, in our sorry history, I mean, this really is a blemish on the American dream or the American experience -- blacks fought so hard, indeed, and alongside a number of whites, thankfully, who fought so hard so blacks could take care of themselves and not be told what to do," Lewis said in April 2012. "Now, you've got the modern welfare state that tells black folks and Hispanic folks and poor white folks: 'Don't worry. We'll take care of you.' What is the difference? You've substituted one plantation for another.”

Lewis’ bigotry and hate speech did not limit to government assistance, rather it extended to lambasting the laws — specifically the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2011, Lewis claimed parts of the Civil Rights Act were “unconstitutional” — the “parts” were those that banned discrimination in private businesses.

"Nobody -- and besides, The Civil Rights Act of 1964, nobody — I frankly do think there are portions of it that were unconstitutional depending on your view of, of private contracts," Lewis once said. “The administration could not constitutionally get that by any court in the country based on the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the Equal Protection clause, the part of the Civil War amendments that said, 'no state shall discriminate or deny someone equal protection of the law.' Now nobody's opposed to that including me, Goldwater or anybody else, and certainly you, but that applied to what the state did. It did not apply to private discrimination."

In another appalling yet blatant example of racism, Lewis criticized having desegregated busing.

"If you live in a neighborhood that zones one acre lots, well that keeps out too many Hispanics, that's got to be discriminatory," Lewis said. "We're going to sue you and they're amassing this database to literally enforce forced housing. You thought forced busing was bad. You ain't seen nothing."

The Minnesota Republican also dubbed the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, as “one of the worst acts.” The act ensure disabled Individuals are not discriminated against.

"Now the government determines who you shall hire, who you should work next to, and when you're going to be thrown in jail or fined civilly for refusing to employ or serve or do whatever the government says you ought to do," he said. "The irony of this is the last time we tried this was during Jim Crow when the government used to mandate segregation."

"The economy is stifled under an anarchy of laws of rules; Dodd Frank, Obamacare, the EPA, environmental laws, OSHA, you name it, not to mention anti-discrimination laws, and the ADA is one of the worst,” he added.

The lawmaker even deemed it responsible for the increase in workplace shootings.

"Because of the ADA, we have eviscerated the notion of fair play and in the process in these workplace shootings, I have the temerity today, the audacity, to suggest that that is partly responsible for these workplace shootings. In every single instance, the person had a history of mental, mental illness, something set them off and they go bonkers and kill people. So why did we not screen those people out?” he said.

He also lamented how the Religious Freedom Act does not allow enough “private discrimination.”

"There's only one thing wrong with Indiana's (or anyone else's) Religious Freedom & Restoration Act (RFRA): it doesn't go far in enough in allowing discrimination," he wrote in a blog post on his personal website. "That is, why should you have to invoke a religious exemption in order to freely determine with whom you want to associate? I might not want to hire you because your 'lifestyle' (gay or straight) violates the tenants of my company's religious beliefs (the Supreme Court upheld Hobby Lobby's decision not to offer contraceptives for the same reason), but I also might not want to employ you because your ears are large. The former is protected by RFRA, the latter is not. Why?”

The list of appalling, tone-deaf statements by Lewis seems to have no end, however, his spokeswoman Becky Alery told CNN the Republican’s “past rhetoric” adds little “to the debate.”

CNN is free to focus on past rhetoric instead of Congressman Lewis' record in Congress, and they will no doubt continue to ignore the substance of the arguments, but it does little to add to the debate," Lewis' spokeswoman Becky Alery told CNN. — andrew kaczynski?? (@KFILE) July 27, 2018

