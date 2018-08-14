7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot As She Sat In A Car With Her Family

"When I was paying, my husband ran inside and screamed 'they killed my little girl.' When I went outside, she was already in his arms and he started running towards the hospital."

A 7-year-old girl lost her life because apparently nothing can be done to control guns in the United States.

Family and friends mourn over the loss of Heidy Rivas Villanueva who died after being struck by a stray bullet in Florida. The bullet pierced through the girl’s head while she was sitting in the backseat of her car which was parked on 103rd street at a shopping plaza.

Two groups of people were reportedly firing shots at each other but Heidy was the one who had to pay the price of their violence by losing her life.

Jacksonville police is now searching for suspects and has offered a reward of $11,000 to anyone with useful information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

The father rushed his girl to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“When I was paying, my husband ran inside and screamed 'they killed my little girl.' When I went outside, she was already in his arms and he started running towards the hospital," lamented Heidy’s mother while speaking about the tragedy.

Her mother explained how her daughter loved to play with dolls and that she was about to start school. The family had moved from Honduras almost four years ago because of the rising violence over there. Little did they know how gun crimes are a rampant problem throughout the country..

Jacksonville police also uploaded pictures of suspected victims in hopes of arresting them.

NEW PHOTOS: These guys are persons of interest in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas Villanueva.



Believed to be in an early to mid 2000’s green Nissan Altima.



904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you have info.



RT please! pic.twitter.com/GOlfXnNdjX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

The seven-year-old’s family is now planning to take her body back to Honduras and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help them with the expenses.

The incident goes to show how strict measures need to be taken to control the epidemic of guns in America. According to a database complied by Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks shootings across the country, there have been a total number of 12,445 incidents related to gun violence in 2018.

