7-Year-Old Girl In India Allegedly Raped By Neighbor

Just met with 7 year old rape survivor who was brutally raped in Seemapuri yesterday by a 22 year old man. He took her to a park, inserted water pipe inside her private part & then raped her. Girl is v critical, has bled incessantly & was operated upon. Mom single parent, v poor! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 18, 2018

In a latest incident that has shook India, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbor in a park in the capital city of New Delhi.

The minor was bought home after a family member spotted her and found her bleeding in a park. She was then taken to a hospital in a critical condition where she underwent a surgery.

The accused 21-year-old reportedly lured the girl while she was at a wedding ceremony with her mother and siblings. He then took her to a nearby park and raped her with a metal pipe. He was later arrested by police authorities from his house just when he was about to flee.

Police said they received a call from the girl’s mother who informed them that her daughter was bleeding intensely and had gone unconscious.

The girl later told in a statement that she was playing with her friends at the wedding ceremony when the accused man told her that he had a gift for her. He then asked her to come with her and told her he would drop her back at the venue in a few minutes.

Swati Maliwal, chairwoman of the Delhi Commission for Women, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said the girl was in extreme pain. She also said in a tweet that the girl’s mother is a single parent and that the family very poor.

She added the girl and her family will be provided full support, however, the minor has a long traumatic journey ahead of her now.

“We are working out her rehabilitation plan. It is very unfortunate that these rape cases are not ending in Delhi. Police resources continue to be extremely low in Delhi. We are going to support her in her legal fight to ensure death penalty to her culprits. Will file compensation application & shall make all efforts to rehabilitate her,” she added.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that such a violent rape case has made the news in the country.

In 2012, a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by six people in a bus in which she was traveling. She eventually died due to the severe injuries she sustained in the assault, prompting several Indians to take to the streets in protest against rape.

Due to the public pressure, the government eventually introduced tougher laws to curb rape, including instituting the death penalty to convicted rapists, and yet, such cases continue to occur.

Unfortunately, India has been plagued by horrific cases of rape such as this, making the country a dangerous place for women and children.

Amnesty International has called for more “robust systems” to be put in place to put an end to the ongoing rape crisis, which has been identified as being part of an “out-of-control epidemic.”

Moreover, in countries like India, the cultural stigma keeps many victims from reporting the crime, the increased number of reported sexual crimes over the past 40 years is drastic as well as disturbing.

Spotlight, Banner: Praveen Bajpai/Hindustan Times via Getty Images