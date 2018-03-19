Mississippi Just Passed The Nation's Strictest Abortion Bill

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy –despite the fact his state has the highest infant mortality rate.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, who has frequently declared his plans to make his state the “safest place in America for an unborn child,” just signed the country’s toughest abortion restriction into law, according to the Associated Press.

The controversial House Bill 1510, effective upon signing, outlaws abortions at 15-week of pregnancy, making the stringent ban the earliest in the nation. Previously, the state that’s home to 3 million people banned the procedure at 20 weeks.

“I was proud to sign House Bill 1510 this afternoon. I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child, and this bill will help us achieve that goal,” Bryant, a Republican, tweeted.

While the bill does include some exemptions in cases where women’s life is at risk, it does not take rape or incest victims in regard.

Interestingly, less than an hour after Mississippi passed the bill, the state’s only abortion clinic, which reportedly sees nearly 2,000 patients each year, filed a lawsuit against the state, calling the law “unconstitutional.”

The Jackson Women’s Health Clinic performs abortions up to 16.5 weeks, majority of which take place during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to clinic’s physician Dr. Willie Parker.

“All women deserve access to safe and legal abortion care, no matter their zip code. Yet Mississippi politicians have shown once again that they will stop at nothing to deny women this fundamental right, targeting the state’s last remaining clinic in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court and decades of settled precedent,” said Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup. “Politicians are not above the rule of law, and we are confident this dangerous bill will be struck down like every similar attempt before it.”

Read More Trump’s Refugee Head Denied Abortions To 4 Women

Ironically, in its quest to make abortion inaccessible, Mississippi seems to have ignored a new report that not only placed the state at top of the list when it comes to infant mortality rate but also gave it the worst overall ranking in terms of clinical care for children and newborns.

According to the 2018 “Health of Women and Children” report published by America's Health Rankings, Bryant’s state has the infant mortality rate of 8.8.

“Mississippi ranks as the state with the most challenges for women, infants and children,” it read.

Also, as the Think Progress pointed out, the statements and information used in the abortion bill is extremely misleading and inaccurate.

For instance, a part of the House Bill 1510 claimed “At twelve (12) weeks’ gestation, an unborn human being can open and close his or her fingers, starts to make sucking motions, and senses stimulation from the world outside the womb. Importantly, he or she has taken on ‘the human form’ in all relevant aspects.”

That’s not really true.

As stated in a 2005 research study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “the capacity for fetal pain is limited but indicates that fetal perception of pain is unlikely before the third trimester” – which begins at 27 weeks.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Gary Cameron/ Clodagh Kilcoyne