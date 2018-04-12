Missouri Governor Reportedly Forced Stylist Into Performing Oral Sex

The woman alleged the governor reportedly bound her hands and eyes, took off her clothes without her consent and forced her into oral sex.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is accused of sexually assaulting a hair stylist in 2015, before he was a gubernatorial candidate, according to a report by the Missouri House of Representatives.

Greitens is accused of having nonconsensual sex with a hair stylist in 2015, before he was gubernatorial candidate. He also threatened to release her nude photos if she thought of going public with the story.

According to the unnamed woman’s testimony, some of the sexual encounters were consensual but most were not and in those cases the governor became violent.

Greitens’ accuser alleged the governor forced her to have sex on his basement floor. She was weeping “uncontrollably” at the time and her hands and eyes were bound during the horrific incident. The governor then allegedly took off her clothes and forced her into oral slap. The unnamed stylist also said Greitens slapped her.

“And then he said, ‘First, before we start a workout, you have to be hydrated,’ and puts water in his mouth and tries to spit it in my mouth, at which point I realized he’s trying to kiss me, but I don’t even want to kiss him,” stated the woman in her testimony. “So I just spit it out. He does it and he’s like, ‘You’re not going to be a bad girl, are you?’”

In her testimony, the woman also told lawmakers that another incident occurred earlier that same month, where Greitens moved his hand all the way up her leg "to her crotch" without her permission while she was busy cutting his hair.

The 44-year-old Republican admitted to having an affair with the hairstylist but denies allegations of abuse and blackmail. According to the report, Greitens became a regular client of the hairstylist, who had developed a crush on the married governor. She was also married at the time.

The committee has still not made any decision on Greiten’s sex scandal, but calls for his resignations are being made, after the report confirmed the woman’s testimony was credible.

Before the report was made public, Greitens denied the allegations and called the committee’s investigation a “political witch hunt,” at a press conference

"This is exactly like what's happening with the witch hunts in Washington, D.C.," he said, adding he expects to be proven innocent at his trial that will take place in May.

However, Missouri elected officials from both the parties have asked Greitens to step down from his position.

“The House Investigative Committee’s Report contains shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens," Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said in a statement. "The conduct the report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.”

I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony. It is clearly time to put the interests of the people of Missouri first. The Governor should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 12, 2018

Violence against women is always wrong. Dishonesty and betrayal are always wrong. I am deeply disturbed by the revelations today and urge Gov Eric Greitens to do what is in the best interest of the people of Missouri and resign. — Jean Evans ?? (@MoRepEvans) April 11, 2018

Missourians: He must resign w/out delay or face impeachment. Read about the House Committee report on #EricGreitens. ???????????? — Nancy Allen (@TheNancyAllen) April 11, 2018

Why is #EricGreitens still in office??? Missouri, what is your problem? Force him out! @CNNPolitics https://t.co/Z94ZSWrA1H — Lin Epstein (@LinEpstein) April 12, 2018

#EricGreitens calls the indictment a witch hunt.

He hasn't been forced to resign.

TW/CW This excerpt is hard to read.

Anyone who would put another human through this AND take pleasure in it should not be in power.

This is violence.https://t.co/MJv9kpVW2y pic.twitter.com/wmIrgDCLlK — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 12, 2018

Eric Greitens should resign. He is an embarrassment to himself, the party, and most importantly the people of Missouri. Time to go! #EricGreitens #Resign — Josh Gershfield /Shraggs (@gershfield1) April 12, 2018

I support the impeachment and criminal prosecution of #EricGreitens. Such barbaric thugs have no place in politics or society at all. — SUJ ?? (@SujOfficial) April 12, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters