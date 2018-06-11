Pro-Trump Waitress Calls For ‘Ni**** Hunting’ In Racist Video

“So we going n****r hunting today or what?” a man off-camera can be heard saying. The waitress then chimed in saying “You get them n*****s.”

If this isn’t the most racist thing you have ever seen…

A Jefferson County woman recorded a video of her riding on top of a pickup truck and spewing racial slurs that had her fired from her job.

In the appalling clip, the young woman, identified as 20-year-old Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, is sitting atop a truck and holding a bottle of Michelob Ultra in her hand as the vehicle makes it way down a dirt path. It should be noted that the drinking age in Missouri has been 21 since 1945 so Duncan drinking is illegal. At least two men are also riding the truck with her and one of them can be briefly seen leaning out of the window and holding a beer bottle in his hand as well. So, that’s drinking and driving as well.

However, what the group said in the video is much more shocking and horrifying than anything they did.

“So we going n****r hunting today or what?” a man off-camera can be heard saying.

“We’re going n****r hunting,” answered the man who was hanging out of the window with the beer bottle in his hand.

“We’re fucking n****r hunting right now, uh?” the off-camera male replied back.

That’s when Duncan also chimed in and said “You get them n****rs.” After the stupid declaration, the man holding the camera told her how pretty she is.

Social media sleuths have also found Duncan had posted memes supporting President Donald Trump and other memes slamming NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Duncan also worked for a breastaurant “Social Bar and Grill” and has been fired for her incendiary comments.

“Social Bar & Grill and its owners have recently become aware of a vile, disgusting, and offensive video made by one of its employees. Upon learning of this, Social Bar & Grill immediately terminated this employee as soon as they could reach her! The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and its owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and its owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant,” said the restaurant in a statement.

What’s worse for Duncan is that some people have identified her as a new enlistee in the U.S. Air Force. In a statement, a spokeswoman said, “We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention.”

Shortly after, Duncan shared a quote about how she made a mistake on Facebook that read, “Everyone makes, mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life/sometimes good people make bad choices/It doesn't mean they are bad."

She then deleted her page after posting it.

It looks like Duncan will now be hunting something else — possibly a job. But serves her right.

