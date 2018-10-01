McConnell Really Doesn't Care If Kavanaugh Is Guilty Of Sexual Assault

As other senators waited for the FBI report on Kavanaugh, McConnell jumped the gun. He set up the full Senate vote on the SCOTUS nominee even before the Bureau concluded its check.

From the moment President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to carry out a background check on his controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, it was clear the probe wouldn't yield anything substantial.

It was just for show. The Republican leadership would easily use the FBI background check as a way of saying they took the allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh seriously. When, in fact, they did not.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could not make the effort of pretending to care as he reportedly set up the full Senate vote even before the Bureau concluded its background check.

This essentially means McConnell doesn't care if Kavanaugh is, indeed, a sexual predator.

Before the FBI findings were released, Kavanaugh wasn't guilty, he wasn't also pronounced innocent. McConnell didn't wait to find, though. He seems way too much in a hurry to get Kavanaugh on the seat.

As for the FBI background check, the White House has found no corroboration of the sexual assault allegation by Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman who publicly came forward against Kavanaugh, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The results are hardly surprising considering how the FBI investigation was carried out.

President Donald Trump gave a week's time to the Bureau to look into the allegations, which, it is important to mention here, come from at least three different women. Of those three, two, including Ford, who essentially set off the entire probe, were entirely excluded.

How did the president and the GOP expect a thorough investigation in seven days involving at least four people? Unless, of course, the president and the GOP did not expect a thorough investigation.

Despite the narrow focus of the FBI check, White House Press Secretary Raj Shah called it the "most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history," adding "the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court."

Again, the statement coming from the White House is hardly surprising. Trump, from the very beginning of the sexual assault controversy surrounding Kavanaugh, has been supportive of the accused than the accuser.

The president even went as far (read: low) as mocking Ford's Senate testimony, which was, in comparison with Kavanaugh's, far more elaborate and coherent.

The FBI's findings do not essentially mean Kavanaugh will be confirmed for sure. There are senators who are still undecided on the SCOTUS nominee. But the results might just prompt some of them to make a decision.

The undecided Senators include Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.).

However, considering McConnell's readiness, it's clear what the Republicans are going to do. And that's troubling, considering Kavanuagh, during his hearing, lied under oath and also showed he does not possess the temperament to fit for a Supreme Court justice. In fact, Kavanaugh has lied so much there are now running lists of his falsehoods on the internet. And his interaction with the senators during his testimony was so belligerent that one wonders if he can do his job well.

So, why does the president and the GOP want Kavanaugh on the SCOTUS seat so badly?

The answer is simple: To increase conservative majority.

But aren't there any other conservative judges they can consider for the seat? Why Kavanaugh? Why are they willing to let someone as volatile and untrustworthy assume what is the highest position in judiciary?

Unlike former President Barack Obama's SCOTUS nominee, Merrick Garland, Kavanaugh, though a superbly qualified nominee, does not possess excellent credentials, experience or popularity among both Democrats and Republicans.

Then, why does McConnell, who blocked Garland for no rational reason, whatsoever, for over a year, wants Kavanaugh to be on the SCOTUS? That too, so desperately.

One possible answer, and one that is quite apparent (but Republicans would never utter out loud), is that, sure, Kavanaugh would further the conservative goals, but the one in particular Republicans believe he will most definitely pursue is overturning Roe vs Wade and restricting abortion rights. They believe it more so, after Kavanaugh's testimony, which was shockingly partisan for a federal judge.

The Republican leadership, especially McConnell, is largely staunchly anti-abortion.

And in order to get that Supreme Court advantage, the party, especially McConnell, seem to be willing to allow the position to a man who could be guilty of engaging in sexual misconduct with multiple women.

