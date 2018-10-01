Mitch McConnell Is Either Bad At Math Or He Is A Hypocrite

Let's not forget this Republican leader, who is lamenting about a week-long delay, blocked a vote on Merrick Garland for nearly a year.

Is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) really bad at math?

Or is he just an unabashed hypocrite?

The Republican leader lamented about a week-long FBI background check into President Donald Trump's controversial Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Have a look:

The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close. Judge Kavanaugh's nomination is out of committee. We're considering it here on the floor. And we'll be voting this week. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 1, 2018

It is important to mention here the order for a mere seven-day-long FBI background check came after multiple women, at least three publicly, came forward with serious allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. In fact, it became more of a necessity after Kavanaugh's thoroughly weak performance during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Although seven days were certainly not enough for the said probe, considering the nature and extent of the accusations and the number of people involved in them, the GOP, especially McConnell, don't think even a week should have been allowed.

The entire fuss over "delay" and "obstruction" is where McConnell's mathematical skills and/or hypocrisy come into play.

How so?

Two words: Merrick Garland.

A little background first: In 2016, Garland, under former President Barrack Obama, was nominated to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the leading voice of American conservatism, in February that year.

Garland, a 63-year-old Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit at the time, had more federal judicial experience than any other Supreme Court nominee in history. He had impeccable credentials, as outlined by the Obama White House website here.

Although Garland was widely regarded as a moderate, many Republican leaders, such as Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, praised his judgment.

However, none of that mattered, apparently.

Thanks to one Republican leader, in particular: Mitch McConnell.

It had only been mere hours to Justice Scalia's death and Obama had not even officially named Garland when McConnell, in an unprecedented rebuke of the sitting president's authority, announced the Senate should not confirm a replacement until after the 2016 election.

Garland's impeccable credentials and outstanding career didn't matter.

Garland's support among top Republican lawmakers didn't matter.

"One of my proudest moments was when I looked Barack Obama in the eye and I said, 'Mr. President, you will not fill the Supreme Court vacancy,'" McConnell once told his constituents, following Scalia's death.

So, the Republican leader knew exactly what he was doing.

For more than a year, there remained a Supreme Court vacancy and, yet, McConnell even refused to let Garland, who, quite unlike Kavanaugh, didn't have any serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him, have a hearing.

A year.

And the same Republican leader complained about a week's delay over an FBI probe of a Supreme Court nominee, who, not only faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct but also tried to deceive the people regarding his drinking habits, lied under oath and has a considerable number of his records withheld during the confirmation process.

Perhaps, McConnell does not realize that 12 months are far -- far -- more than seven days in duration.

Or, it could be that he is a hypocrite who is willing to go as far as allowing an alleged sexual abuser on the Supreme Court just to play power politics.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters