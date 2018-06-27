‘Where Are The Babies?’ Protesters Confront Mitch McConnell

“Where are the children? Where are the babies, Mitch? What are you doing to get the babies back?" protesters yelled at Mitch McConnell.

A group of protesters fired up about the Trump administration’s draconian immigration policies confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a restaurant parking lot in Kentucky.

The encounter took place outside Louisville’s Bristol Bar & Grille, where a group hurled personal and political insults at McConnell – with some chanting "vote you out!" and "abolish ICE!” while others threatening to pay a visit to his humble abode.

“We know where you live, Mitch!” shouted one protester. “We know where you live!”

The altercation was captured by one of the demonstrators and was later posted online by the Courier-Journal.

“Where are the children? Where are the babies, Mitch? What are you doing to get the babies back?" someone could be heard asking in the video clip — an apparent reference to the thousands of children separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

It was for the second time in two weeks that the Republican senator’s seemingly casual day was disrupted by a spontaneous protest— and it was the latest in line of confrontations between the prominent officials of Trump administration and activists who no longer shy away from shaming these politicians for being a complicit in bringing about the ongoing migrants crisis.

Predictably, McConnell’s dining companion, Kentucky politician Jonathan Shell, wasn’t too pleased by the impromptu protest and referred to the protesters as “a small group of extremists.”

When the senator walked away from the group and got into a vehicle, one man shouted “We know where you live, Mitch.” Shell blasted the protester for his remark, calling it a “not-so-subtle threat right out of the Maxine Waters playbook.” He was referring to the House Democrat who urged the public to confront officials from the Trump administration whenever they see them in public spaces.

As of yet, McConnell hasn’t commented on the incident. However, his spokesman David Popp wrote to The Washington Post, “If the Leader comments on being called a fascist and a supporter of ICE by a small handful of extremist protesters then I will let you know.”

Just few miles away from the restaurant, hundreds of people, associated with Occupy ICE, were protesting outside Louisville’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office.

The Occupy movement has helped the world to focus on social inequality. This time, it came together again to tell Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) they are no longer needed.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the activists showed up at ICE facilities across the country to rally against President Donald Trump’s family separation policy.

Amongst the protesters outside Louisville’s ICE office were leaders of the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, who reportedly spread the word about McConnell being at a restaurant nearby.

Alert! Mitch McConnell just (12 noon) walked into the Bristol on Bardstown Rd. Show up? Help? — Dianna Ott (@diannao) July 7, 2018

Just a few weeks ago, McConnell was accosted in public by a small group of Georgetown students over his support for the notorious “zero-tolerance” policy. However, at the time, his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, sprang to the senator’s defense by asking the furious activists to “leave my husband alone.”

That face-off was also caught on camera.

