Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Said Kushner Was 'In His Pocket'

The White House adviser had a penchant to read President’s Daily briefings that had classified information about the Middle East.

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are known to share a special bond.

In Nov. 2017, The Washington Post reported Kushner, also known as America’s own “prince,” obtained highly information from President’s Daily Brief and shared it with bin Salman, aka MBS.

It has now emerged MBS talked to United Arab Emirates' Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed about the secret meeting and bragged about Kushner being “in his pocket.”

Before being stripped off top-secret service clearance, the White House adviser apparently used to religiously read the daily briefings which only the president and his top advisers have access to. According to White House officials, Kushner was always interested in information related to the Middle East.

It all began in June 2015, when a major shake-up in Saudi Arabia’s power struggle took place and Saudi King Salman relieved now-former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef of his post and replaced him by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The move set turn to the established line of succession.

The step was a major one and not only did it affect the Kingdom it also had an impact on the entire world. After the incident, Trump’s daily brief contained classified information on the issue and also included names of royals who opposed King Salman’s decision.

Kushner, who was always keen on reading the briefings, reportedly got a hold of the names.

Following that, he made an unannounced trip to the kingdom. According to The Washington Post, Kushner and MBS not only met several times during the trip but also stayed up at nights planning strategy.

MBS reportedly told his aides Kushner had handed him names of Saudis disloyal. The senior White House aide returned to the United States but just after a week a major event took place in the Saudi kingdom.

The kingdom launched an anti-corruption drive that resulted in the arrest of more than 200 people which included the arrest of 11 princes, four ministers and dozens of businessmen. The elites were locked down Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

What is even more alarming is that people named in the President’s Daily Brief were part of the people who were arrested. The briefings are highly confidential and are tightly guarded who only the president or his aides have access to.

However, if Trump gave Kushner the authority to share the information with the Saudi crown prince, the move would be considered as an intervention by the U.S. in the Saudi power struggle.

On the other hand, if Kushner shared the information on his own without presidential authority, he may have violated federal laws.

It is also reported Kushner has such a close tie with Saudi royal he communicates with them over WhatsApp.

Even if Kushner didn’t hand over the information to MBS, he would have known who his critics were. However, Kushner’s timing of the unannounced trip to Riyadh signified that the crown prince’s actions were backed by the U.S. government.

Another significant event after the anti-corruption graft was Trump’s support to the Saudi royal purge. In a series of tweets, he said he has great confidence in King Salman and the crown prince.

New: The Saudi Crown Prince has boasted that Jared Kushner is "in his pocket." He also has told people that when Kushner paid a surprise (to intel officials) visit to him last year, that Kushner shared the names of Saudi Royals that were disloyal to him. https://t.co/n1Eq3okujh — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) March 21, 2018

Jared Kushner made a risky bet that a relationship with the Saudi crown prince would pave the way for a Middle East peace deal.



The same prince now says Kushner is “in his pocket.”



Guess “nepotism” and “slumlord” aren’t ideal foreign policy qualifications after all. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 22, 2018

