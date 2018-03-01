Former Saudi Royal Adviser: Crown Prince's Revolution Is A Farce

"As we speak today, there [are] Saudi intellectuals and journalists jailed. Now, nobody will dare to speak and criticize the reforms,” said Khashoggi.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, or more famously MBS, has enjoyed the spotlight for quite some time now for being the face of the “new” Saudi Arabia, for his unconventional views regarding the role of women in Saudi society to his non-conservative methods of running the government; the question arises, for all that the prince has been hailed to do and achieve, is he really a reformer?

One self-exiled Saudi journalist and former Royal family adviser does not think so.

Talking about the hypocrisy of the crown prince in an interview, Jamal Khashoggi, who is currently exiled in the U.S., criticized how no Saudi intellectual or journalist has freedom of speech.

"As we speak today, there [are] Saudi intellectuals and journalists jailed. Now, nobody will dare to speak and criticize the reforms [initiated by the crown prince]," he said, adding that "it would be much better for him to allow a breathing space for critics, for Saudi intellectuals, Saudi writers, and Saudi media to debate."

Khashoggi made a very valid point; if MBS is in fact a reformer and wants to change how the world sees his country, why wouldn’t he allow critics to talk about what policies do and do not work. Isn’t forming policies according to constructive criticism and public feedback what constitutes as actual reforms?

The self-exiled journalist also said that MBS would never be open to sharing power in his country when asked whether the crown prince would be open to democracy.

"Not on his watch. I haven't heard him make even the slightest inference that he would open the country for power-sharing, for democracy," said Khashoggi.

MBS, however, has a lot of fans too.

Ali Shihabi, executive director of Arabia Foundation, said that the crown prince was indeed a “reformer” and his policies should be reviewed and criticized with “context to his own country and not the rest of the world.”

Khashoggi was not convinced with this argument.

"Let's talk about something other than women driving. Neom project, this futuristic city [in Tabuk] that [bin Salman] is planning to invest half a trillion dollars in it. What if it goes wrong? It could bankrupt the country. But no one [is] allowed to write an objective piece in any newspaper [about it]," he replied.

Khashoggi had to himself go in exile in order to avoid getting arrested after criticizing the Saudi government.

Discussing the crown prince’s imperative role as defense minister in initiating a military offensive in Yemen, Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch in MENA region, held Saudi Arabia responsible for the “overwhelming amount of human suffering.” The 2015 attack left more than 6,000 civilians dead and pushed millions of people to the brink of starvation.

"The Saudi coalition has imposed an air, sea, and land blockade on Yemen, a country that depends on imports for over 90 percent of its food, for almost all of its medicines, resulting in the humanitarian disaster that we are seeing now in the country," she stated.

When Shihabi refuted her claims saying Saudi Arabia’s decision to attack Yemen was a response to an acute security threat, Winston dismissed him saying the country’s means to fight the war “amount to war crimes.”

"And whatever reasons the Saudi Arabia government has offered for bombarding Yemen are really irrelevant to the question of the means they've used to fight this war. Means that are unlawful. Means that amount to war crimes," she said.

While the crown prince enjoys popularity, he also has staunch critics, critics that one would never hear a peep out of despite the prince’s rule being so “revolutionary.”

