Mom Accepts Degree For Daughter Killed In Waffle House Shooting

The grieving family also learned during the graduation ceremony that a scholarship at the university had been established in DeEbony Groves’ name.

Waffle House victim #DeEbonyGroves isn't alive to receive her college degree. So her mother accepted it for her. https://t.co/iPibMZYfoi pic.twitter.com/QUgfSWrbYc — Blavity (@Blavity) May 7, 2018

In the weeks since last month’s horrific Tennessee Waffle House shooting, the victims’ families are still grappling with the loss of their loved ones.

DeEbony Groves was one of the four young victims who had her whole life ahead of her and a college graduation to look forward to, but she never made it to the big day. The 21-year-old’s mother, Shirl Baker, stood in her daughter’s place to accept her posthumous college diploma on Saturday.

DeEbony Groves, killed in Waffle House shooting, has graduated from Belmont University https://t.co/qS9vOfB7jK pic.twitter.com/Yvh7YEqzJr — Tennessean (@Tennessean) May 7, 2018

Groves had earned a social work degree from Belmont University.

“Almost two weeks ago, our community suffered an unimaginable loss,” Belmont University President Robert Fisher said. “While our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony’s life together.”

Groves’ brother, Di’Angelo Groves, received his diploma as well, and he and his mother received standing ovations from the crowd during the graduation ceremony. The grieving family also learned that a scholarship at the university had been established in Groves’ name.

While she didn't get a chance to pursue her career and help people as a social worker, she will still be able to aid those in need in the form of this scholarship.

Shooter Travis Reinking may have taken Groves’ flesh from this world, but her legacy and memory will live on through her family and now through her university.