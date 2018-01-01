Mom Of Teen Shot By Police Says NYPD Lied About Her Son’s Death

“The NYPD immediately put out false information to justify the killing," said Constance Malcolm, the mother of an unarmed teen who was killed by police.

A determined mom of an unarmed 18-year-old who was fatally shot by police back in 2012 is on a mission to expose the New York Police Department’s lies about her son.

Before he was shot, Ramarley Graham was being followed by cops investigating a suspected drug deal, Blavity reports. He was eventually chased into his grandmother’s home by officers John McLoughlin and Richard Haste. The initial reports said that the officers engaged in a scuffle with Graham, who was allegedly armed, which prompted Haste to shoot him in a second-floor bathroom of the home.

Constance Malcolm, Graham’s mother, has since obtained internal NYPD documents through a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit which revealed that officers reported false accounts about what happened with Graham and the scene of the crime.

Since discovering the falsehoods being spread about her son, Malcolm has been working to clear his name. She said that he was not running from police and he was actually unarmed when he was killed.

“None of that happened,” Malcolm reportedly said, referring to the narrative in the officers’ report. “The NYPD immediately put out false information to justify the killing.”

Documents indicated that the officer who seized Haste’s 9-mm handgun wrote in his report that the weapon had been touched by Graham. Another one written by crime scene unit detective Paul Brown claimed Haste had been in a “foot pursuit” after trying to “initiate an arrest.”

Alas, the trials of Officer Haste and two of his colleagues who were involved exposed that the reports were false and there wasn't even a foot chase.

“’Maybe he was running because he was guilty of something — he was running because he was doing something’ — that’s very damaging. They never retracted that lie. It leads to a false narrative," Malcolm said of the officers’ reports.

Haste was found guilty of all charges brought against him including using poor tactics. He resigned on Sunday before he could be fired.

“Officer Richard Haste decided to quit the NYPD upon being informed that on Friday March 24th the Department Trial Commissioner found him guilty on all counts and recommended his employment be terminated,” the NYPD said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, Malcolm still feels that Haste got off too easily and this ordeal has jeopardized her trust in law enforcement.

“Every step of the way, the mayor and NYPD have dragged their heels and have refused to hold officers accountable for murdering my son,” she said in a statement. “How is my youngest son supposed to trust and believe in cops when he saw they murdered his brother in front of him and there is zero accountability?”

The outcome of this very serious cover up by the NYPD doesn't indicate justice. More than anything, it appears the department just tried to placate Malcolm as she has been going after them for the last six years. The bottom line is that these officers shot her son in cold blood and then deliberately lied about it to cover their tracks and it is fairly common knowledge that lies suggest wrongdoing.

Although Haste and the other officers deserved much stronger punishment for their actions, Malcolm's determination shined a spotlight on the department's dishonesty which will, hopefully, prompt the community to put pressure on the NYPD to be more transparent and ethical going forward.