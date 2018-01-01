The Awkward Moments That Doomed Jeb Bush’s Presidential Campaign

One last look at all the political potholes Jeb Bush’s humble presidential campaign hit before reaching the end of the road.

Jeb Bush, the one-time frontrunner and the heir apparent to the Republican Party, suspended his presidential campaign on Saturday after the disappointing results of South Carolina primary elections.

Nine months ago when the former Florida governor announced his candidacy for president of the United States, everyone considered him the most dominant player on the field. After all, he was a member of America’s most prominent political dynasty. However, Bush’s less-than-stellar performance on the campaign trail, paired with his equally flat personality, forced him to bow out of the race in the state he had hoped would resurrect his fortunes.

There are quite a few moments that can be attributed to the failure of the former presidential candidate’s campaign — including the time he attempted to defend his use of the term “anchor babies” to the time he expressionlessly asked the audience to applause.

Although there are several other reasons behind the doom of one of the saddest presidential campaigns in recent memory, check out some of the most embarrassing moments from Bush's nine-month race for the presidential nomination.

